WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Top Matches

WWE's WrestleMania 38 is all but locked in, leaving fans with nothing but an excruciating wait while playing the fantasy-booking game to pass the time.

Granted, WWE took its time rolling out the full card for the two-night event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But as expected, it's a strong mix of the company's biggest stars and a few celebrity appearances evenly spread through Saturday and Sunday night.

Part of what makes the guessing game so much fun for onlookers is the aura of the unknown that hangs over the results. Just when things seem obvious, that's when WWE likes to throw out swerves, creating moments that can even tower over the most predictable of outcomes.

Here's a look at predictions for the known matches with a zoom on some of the most notable.

WrestleMania 38 Match Predictions

Brock Lesnar def. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch

def. Becky Lynch Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair

def. Charlotte Flair Edge def. AJ Styles

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Miz & Logan Paul

def. The & Logan Paul Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

RK -Bro def. The Street Profits & Alpha Academy

-Bro def. The Street Profits & Alpha Academy The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

def. & Rick Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory

def. Austin Theory Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Carmella & Queen Zelina , Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair

There's really no other way to go when looking at this matchup.

In one corner is Charlotte Flair, who doesn't need the rub of a big win in this encounter. WWE has already repeatedly ran through most of her viable feuds, too. If she loses, she can fade back a bit, work with younger Superstars and rally some fan support behind another eventual run.

In the other corner is Rousey, the returning-from-hiatus Superstar who stunned in her first full-time run with the company. The promos and character work haven't always been consistent or great since her most recent return, but the fact remains fans will want to see her as the top dog in the division while taking on new feuds.

There's also just an element of "you get what you pay for." WWE presumably paid up big to get the former UFC fighter back onboard for a WrestleMania lacking star power, so she'll end up getting the win.

Not only is Rousey's striking going to be more impressive, Flair just feels due for the loss after a strong run.

Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin

Searching for the easiest layup of either night? Try this mismatch for size.

Happy Corbin might be one of WWE's best and safest workers, but he's just not in the same league as Drew McIntyre.

In fact, that this match is even a thing is a bit shocking at this point. The Scot might be in the middle of the biggest downgrade from Mania-to-Mania we've ever seen for a top Superstar. A year ago he was competing for a top title after a lengthy run as the top guy who took down Brock Lesnar.

Now, he's had to wade through a small sea of diversions set up by Corbin just to get this match.

Make no mistake, both guys have woven an excellent story. Fans will be hot to see Corbin finally get his comeuppance, which he will. If McIntyre and fans are lucky, this will be the type of dominant showing that lets him springboard right back into the main event scene where he belongs.

Brock Lesnar def. Roman Reigns

WWE would never let Roman Reigns lose to Lesnar in this situation, especially while pining for a Reigns-The Rock matchup a year from now in California, right?

Right?

That simple aura of doubt is what makes this matchup so exhilarating beyond the expected stellar slugfest between two Superstars who share amazing in-ring chemistry and have legitimate points to make in the GOAT conversation.

WWE finally has fans cheering Reigns as top guy, even if he's a heel and there's a conversation worth having about how suddenly ending his dominant reign now could do some harm. But this is also the most enjoyable Lesnar persona we've seen in a long time, so why spoil a good thing? A shocker now would be forever memorable and leave all involved plenty of time to get Reigns back into a position to encounter Rock in a year.

Keep in mind the Paul Heyman factor, too. His involvement one way or another could swing things and his realigning with Lesnar for good would bring things back full circle.

This isn't the result the majority of fans probably expect, which is the point for storytelling reasons and the idea that fans should tune into everything because anything can happen at any time, even in the show-closing bout at WrestleMania.

