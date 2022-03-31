Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 38

Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 38March 31, 2022
WrestleMania 38 will be a special show for WWE in so many ways. It is the culmination of so many major stories and will likely set the stage for a new season.
In order to push forward, the company will need to make some huge moves in order to sell everyone on the future of the business. One of the best ways to do that is to start a new angle for a top talent.
Every WrestleMania has surprises, including some of the most memorable turns in WWE history. From Bret Hart to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, many greats have used The Show of Shows to change their fortunes with a huge switch in character.
These are the most likely heel and face turns for WrestleMania 38 and how they could change the impact of the show.
Face: Madcap Moss
Since Madcap Moss arrived as a repackaged lackey to Happy Corbin, he has taken the fall for him at every turn. Corbin has left him high and dry throughout the feud with Drew McIntyre.
If there is a true plan in this Corbin-McIntyre feud, it has to be put over Moss. He has wrestled the Scot many times to showcase his talent, and it could well be time for him to turn.
Almost every wrestler who has worked with The Lone Wolf over the years has walked away from him eventually. And it feels like the right moment to turn his latest friend into a bigger star.
Moss is a talented wrestler with his own style who has been hidden by working with a more established act. In his limited run in WWE, he has never gotten a serious chance to shine. That may change soon.
Face: Queen Zelina
Queen Zelina has been waiting for a true spotlight of her own. She won the Queen's Crown tournament in October and then paired up with Carmella.
However, since she and The Most Beautiful Woman in the World won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships last November, they have barely done anything.
The company has broken up almost every team that has won the gold, so it seems inevitable the current champions will follow suit. And the cracks have already begun to show.
Carmella has recently been more focused on Corey Graves than her titles. The Queen cares deeply about her first WWE title, and her partner is likely to cost her the gold at WrestleMania.
This would be the perfect opportunity to let Zelina stand out on her own. She hasn't been able to play the fan favorite since she arrived in WWE, and breaking away from a woman who does not care as much as she does about the titles can be the starting point.
Heel: The Street Profits
The Street Profits have, arguably, already turned heel after attacking Randy Orton and Riddle when they were vulnerable on WWE Raw. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have not done anything yet to truly sell themselves as villains.
In their Triple Threat title match against RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, anything goes, which means the Profits can use any tactic to regain the Raw Tag Team Championships. If we see them fully embrace heel tactics to win, it will mark a new start for the duo.
It would make sense long term for the pair to play the heels in this tag team division. A long-running feud with RK-Bro would spark excitement in the tag division in a way WWE has failed to deliver in recent months.
With Chad Gable and Otis also involved, though, it may not be the moment for The Street Profits to play full heels. Instead, they can continue teasing as tweeners in a bout where they will be cheered against Alpha Academy but likely booed against Orton and Riddle.
Face: Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins may be the most popular heel in WWE today.
Roman Reigns is a fan favorite in his own way, but he continues to embrace his villainous role. The Visionary, meanwhile, has been more of a lovable bad guy, getting more ridiculous over time.
He still has a feud waiting with The Head of the Table at the right time, and he does not have many clear stories to tell as a heel on Raw.
Rollins will face an opponent of Vince McMahon's choosing at WrestleMania 38. With rumors rife that Cody Rhodes will battle Rollins, we could see The American Nightmare play the heel backed by the WWE chairman.
The crowd will gladly accept the always-entertaining Rollins, who can become the lovable underdog against the McMahon-appointed star. It would be a great way to surprise those who think they know what will happen when The Visionary fights Rhodes.
Face: Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley has finally found his spot in WWE. He is The All Mighty, a dominant performer who can defeat anyone in his path. However, he may now be facing a scarier opponent than himself.
At 7'3", Omos is the tallest man in WWE and one of the tallest to compete in the company. He has been unstoppable in singles action.
Lashley will be the fan favorite on Sunday when he attempts to be the first to pin the giant.
While The All Mighty will play the face in that match, WWE will have a choice to make on his future: Will he return to a heel role or embrace the crowd adoration for his explosive offense?
It will be an important test for Lashley's future. He has found his voice on the mic and his way in the ring. He is a complete star who can make the transition to top face on Raw.