Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 38

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 38 will be a special show for WWE in so many ways. It is the culmination of so many major stories and will likely set the stage for a new season.

In order to push forward, the company will need to make some huge moves in order to sell everyone on the future of the business. One of the best ways to do that is to start a new angle for a top talent.

Every WrestleMania has surprises, including some of the most memorable turns in WWE history. From Bret Hart to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, many greats have used The Show of Shows to change their fortunes with a huge switch in character.

These are the most likely heel and face turns for WrestleMania 38 and how they could change the impact of the show.