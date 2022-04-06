Complete Guide to the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

0 of 6

It's a tradition unlike any other.

But you can call it The Masters.

The event's 86th edition will be played at the Augusta National Golf Club, which has hosted the tournament each year—outside of a three-year hiatus (1943-45) during World War II—since its inception in 1934.

The Masters has the smallest playing field of the four major championships and remains an invitation event, but there is a set of qualifying criteria that determines who is included.

Among those guaranteed entry for 2022 include all past Masters winners, as well winners of the other three majors within the past five years, and winners of The Players Championship in the past three years.

Hideki Matsuyama earned his first green jacket and first career major in 2021, and he's back among the favorites this year, along with reigning major winners Jon Rahm (U.S. Open) and Collin Morikawa (Open Championship). PGA champion Phil Mickelson won't be at Augusta for the first time since 1994.

Not to mention the world's No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler, who's won three of the seven events he's played thus far in 2022 and was a top-10 finisher in three of four majors last year.

Ditch the remote. Fluff the pillows. Turn the smartphone ringer to silent.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready.