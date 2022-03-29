WWE WrestleMania 38: Predicting Most Likely Swerves

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

It feels like WWE WrestleMania 38 could have more swerves than usual for the biggest event of the company's year.

Surprises usually help headline the mega-event, but the mystery-filled, late assembly of the two-night card has pushed this idea into overdrive.

And it sure doesn't hurt that it takes place at Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, home turf of one "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. His appearance, plus endless buzz about a potential big debut, suggests major swerves.

With that theme in mind, here are a few huge shocks that could stun fans and make this year's WrestleMania all the more memorable.

Cody Rhodes is the big surprise

WWE might have telegraphed and dragged its feet a bit too long on this one.

It has been obvious for more than a month that Cody Rhodes, a founding member of All Elite Wrestling and formerly a WWE Superstar before that, will end up making his re-debut at The Show of Shows.

And with WWE blatantly making a storyline out of Seth Rollins not having a spot on either night's card this weekend, it seemed obvious he'd be the one for Rhodes' welcome-back feud.

But telegraphed and predictable doesn't have to mean bad.

Rhodes was an executive vice president in AEW. Not only is it a monumental shift in the wrestling landscape that WWE finally lures a big AEW name over, but it should also make for superb promos and storylines after AEW seemed to go a different direction than what Rhodes wanted.

And Rollins is simply Rollins, capable of stealing a show at any spot on a card on any night. He and Rhodes are the type of in-ring workers who don't need a ton of time to build something special, meaning the initial swerve could lead to a bigger, overarching one that creates a show-stealing match.

Stone Cold goes two nights, has full match

Anything beyond Stone Cold showing up, throwing out a Stunner after an altercation with Kevin Owens and drinking some beers before making an exit cheered on by his hometown crowd would be a massive swerve.

And it sure looks like the road could have some major curves.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) that Austin looks great and has been "training very hard." That's not the type of training a legend coming back for an interview segment before throwing out a few finishers would be doing.

Austin is 57 years old and hasn't wrestled since 2003, so it's unreasonable to expect a full-blown bout. But there's an interesting angle to consider here: WWE could lean into the two-night format by having him agree to a match on Night 2.

That's one way to make sure viewers come back, the crowd packs the stadium and likely even more viewers come in for Night 2. There's no bigger way to draw in a non-wrestling crowd or lapsed fans than by revealing Stone Cold will wrestle his first match in nearly two decades the next night, even if it is just a Street Fight.

Brock Lesnar takes down Roman Reigns

It feels like a given that Roman Reigns will walk out of WrestleMania with two championship belts after a unification match with Brock Lesnar.

And it's when things feel this obvious that WWE likes to strike.

On paper, there appears to be zero-percent chance Lesnar wins. Reigns, since his return as a heel, has had one of the best runs by any Superstar in modern history. He's been revitalized, has the love of fans and several unforgettable feuds and moments under his belt.

That would seem to organically lead to WrestleMania 39 in California where The Tribal Chief could cap off what started as a familial-based run with a showdown against The Rock.

But again, that's a year from now. Maybe Paul Heyman helps influence the result of the match in Lesnar's favor. Maybe The Beast Incarnate, technically the babyface for this feud, just pulls off the "upset." Either way, WWE has plenty of time between now and WrestleMania 39 to get a title back on Reigns.

In a time when WWE loves its unforgettable moments, The Tribal Chief going down would be the biggest swerve of all.

