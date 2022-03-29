Where Will WWE WrestleMania 38 Rank Among the Last 5 Showcase of Immortals?

4 of 6

WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be a strong card. Some will denounce it for its use of celebrities in multiple matches or because of the stars not on the main lineup, but it still features several matches with the potential to be great and one that could help define this era of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have done the dance before on Wrestling's Grandest Stage, to varying results. Their 2015 main event split the audience in terms of quality and was quickly overshadowed by Seth Rollins's shocking Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in during its final moments. Their 2018 contest, as discussed, was not so great.

On Sunday, they have the opportunity to deliver the match both they and the fans deserve—an iconic bout with both the WWE and Universal Championships on the line that will provide closure to their feud and crown an undisputed titleholder.

If they can bring the intensity they have during the buildup, the match has the potential to be a brutal, physical, violent clash of heavyweights in a main event befitting WrestleMania.

That match is not the only thing to look forward to on the card.

Both women's title bouts (Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair) should deliver, and Edge vs. AJ Styles is a wrestling fan's dream match. Throw in what should be better-than-typical celebrity performances, and you have a show that has every potential to be great.

Whether WWE can resist toying with timing, format or booking and just let the matches deliver up to their potential remains to be seen. That uncertainty, which has plagued other WrestleManias in recent years, is why this card can only justifiably rank at No. 3.