WWE WrestleMania Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Mar. 28

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 28. This is the final episode before Sunday's pay-per-view, so WWE has dubbed this episode WrestleMania Raw.

To hype the weekend's festivities, several Superstars made the trip from SmackDown to Raw to make the show feel as big as possible.

The Usos took on RK-Bro in a non-title battle of the tag team champions, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns made appearances, an eight-woman tag match involving all four women's tag teams took place, The Street Profits faced Alpha Academy, and The Miz took on Rey Mysterio.

We also heard from Seth Rollins one more time as he attempted to earn a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card in some way.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the WrestleMania week edition of WWE Raw.