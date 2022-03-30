Would You Rather Attend WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 or 2?March 30, 2022
Did Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last weekend get you pumped for some action? Well, you're in luck, because WWE has WrestleMania 38 coming up this weekend.
The Showcase of the Immortals is again a two-night event, which is set to feature some huge moments amid the spectacle.
This is the biggest show of the year for professional wrestling, and even if it has a weak build or some of the lineup looks like complete filler, it's still must-see material.
What if you could only attend one of the shows, though? Which night would you choose and why?
Let's compare the cards for Saturday and Sunday for the positives and negatives that might sway your decision if you had to pick one night of the two.
The Personal Preference Argument
Firstly, a disclaimer: This is a choice determined purely by personal preference.
I find myself much less interested in this overall card than ever before. I feel WWE was lazy in setting it up, with nearly every match revolving around someone just challenging another with little to no storyline.
I'm also tired of rematches, which makes Saturday look less appealing, as Sunday has a few more first-time bouts and some gimmicks to spice things up.
Like many other fans, though, I would consider which night has the potential to be more historic and which card has matches I would enjoy more.
Whatever entices you more is OK, and most of us will be watching both nights on television. This is just an experiment to compare the two cards, so please be civil to one another when expressing your preferences in the comments section.
Opener vs. Finale
What is more exciting to you: the start of something or the conclusion? Do you tend to like the opening action sequence of an action film or the epic finale with all the explosions?
If you're more into the pomp and circumstance of pyrotechnics and the buzz surrounding being there to kick things off, WrestleMania Saturday is your best pick. The level of enthusiasm and excitement is at its peak before things even start and you've had an opportunity to be underwhelmed and disappointed.
However, if what sticks with you more is how The Show of Shows ends, the second night has more impact. That is the true main event of the year, even though Saturday's final bout gets that secondary honor.
In years past, WrestleMania didn't start with anything particularly special, but it always ended with arguably the most important match on the card. Lately, major things have opened the show for a more balanced structure.
With the way WWE is treating this lineup, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is the definitive main event. If this was a one-night show, it would be the finale.
If being there for that moment is the most important thing for you, your decision has been made that Sunday would be your preference.
Comparing the Celebrities
WWE has always tried to get celebrities for appearances at WrestleMania. Last year, Bad Bunny was given a featured role in a tag team match alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. This year, The A-Lister will team with the celebrity.
He'll line up with YouTuber Logan Paul to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio on Saturday, but WWE is tripling down on celebrity matches this year.
Night 2 of The Show of Shows will feature a singles match between SmackDown commentator and former NFL player Pat McAfee versus Austin Theory and an Anything Goes bout between Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.
As far as personal preference goes, this writer couldn't care less about Paul being involved, much less in a match against The Mysterios with its weak build. But I would love to see Knoxville's stuntwork put to the test against Zayn, which leaves more room for fun than a regular tag team match.
Considering McAfee's surprisingly great performances in the ring before in NXT, he's won me over, too. That's two points for Sunday and zero points for Saturday, as far as I'm concerned.
An Imbalance of Women's Matches
Some fans will gravitate toward the night with the strongest presence of female Superstars.
Strangely, WWE decided not to split the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship matches this year, and both are happening on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Although we've seen them before, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey are the two biggest contests this roster could have produced with little time to build new stars. As those are the top titles, those matches are much more important to WWE than what is presented for Night 2.
The Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line on Sunday, and it seems WWE rushed into scrambling to form teams just to get some Superstars on the card.
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks and Naomi, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler will be vying for the titles Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella have held since November.
If there was another women's division match on Sunday, that could have balanced the scales, but Saturday has the edge for being a bigger day for the women's division.
The Nostalgia Acts
Another major element to WrestleMania is nostalgia, with this year relying on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Edge to help bring back fans who have tuned out in recent years.
The benefit to Austin's return is that it is fresher. We've seen Edge wrestling here and there since the 2020 Royal Rumble. That's still an amazing gift that cannot be overlooked, but it is nevertheless something that is more commonplace than The Texas Rattlesnake showing up.
However, Edge vs. AJ Styles will be an actual match, while Austin is only advertised to "confront" Kevin Owens on his in-ring talk show. That translates to a glorified promo in which the only thing promised is that they'll have some harsh words for one another.
There's a good chance they trade verbal jabs, Austin hits a Stunner, drinks some beers and that's the end of the segment. Even if they brawl a bit more than normal, it still won't be an actual match with a pinfall and a bell ringing.
Is it a bigger deal for you to watch The Rated-R Superstar against The Phenomenal One in a first-time-ever dream match or that you see Austin raise some hell as he did in the Attitude Era?
For some, the answer is obvious; for others, it's an impossible pick. Thankfully, both will be coming your way this weekend.
