Would You Rather Attend WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 or 2?

Credit: WWE.com

Did Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last weekend get you pumped for some action? Well, you're in luck, because WWE has WrestleMania 38 coming up this weekend.

The Showcase of the Immortals is again a two-night event, which is set to feature some huge moments amid the spectacle.

This is the biggest show of the year for professional wrestling, and even if it has a weak build or some of the lineup looks like complete filler, it's still must-see material.

What if you could only attend one of the shows, though? Which night would you choose and why?

Let's compare the cards for Saturday and Sunday for the positives and negatives that might sway your decision if you had to pick one night of the two.