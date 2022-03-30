NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Ranking the Top 7 Players in the Final Four

0 of 7

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Four teams are left standing in the hunt for the 2022 NCAA men's tournament title.

In an upset-laden tournament featuring the first No. 15 seed in history reaching the Elite Eight, the Final Four wound up being a matchup of four perennial title contenders.

While Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left standing, No. 2 seeds Duke and Villanova are no strangers to the Final Four. No. 8 seed North Carolina is a blue blood in every sense of the word and has been playing well above its seed line for the past month.

Before the Final Four tips off Saturday, we've taken a run through those four rosters and highlighted the seven best players left standing in the 2022 tournament. Players are ranked based on overall stats, tournament productivity and their importance to their team's success.