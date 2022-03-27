North Carolina Ousts Saint Peter's, Sets Up Iconic Final Four with Coach K, Duke

Chris Keane/Getty Images

The moment Cinderella's glass slipper shattered, Mike Krzyzewski and his Duke Blue Devils breathed a sigh of relief.

As remarkable as Saint Peter's historic run through the 2022 men's NCAA tournament has been, it's hard to imagine Duke—the ACC regular-season champions—actually hoped to play the Peacocks. Sure, that matchup would have favored the Blue Devils quite heavily. Why wouldn't they want a more advantageous path to the national championship?

Saint Peter's destroyed expectations as the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. Had the Peacocks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, the upstart squad would've added to an impressive list of March Madness upsets that included Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue.

"Cinderella vs. The King of College Basketball" would've been a fun storyline in the Final Four, too. Duke fans had probably never rooted harder for the rival Tar Heels, though. And they came through with a comfortable 69-49 victory over the Peacocks.

Now, the soon-to-retire Coach K has a prime shot at revenge amid his chase for a fairy-tale finale.

For him, for Duke, March 5 is no longer the end of this story.

That day, in a packed Cameron Indoor Stadium, Krzyzewski endured a humbling loss. In the final home contest of his career, North Carolina ruined the moment. Four players scored 20-plus points for the Tar Heels, who smacked Duke 94-81 and created a tense, awkward celebration of Coach K after the game.

When addressing the fans, Krzyzewski apologized for the result. Some in the crowd attempted to brush off that disappointment before the Duke legend implored them to be quiet.

That unpleasant interaction seemed to complete the book on this era in the rivalry. Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in the history of men's college basketball, lost to North Carolina in their final guaranteed clash.

Duke and UNC could've met in the ACC tournament, and the Blue Devils wanted to play the Heels. Star freshman Paolo Banchero said as much as Duke sealed its spot in the ACC championship game. However, Virginia Tech spoiled the rematch with a victory over the Heels in the league's semifinal round.

Plus, the programs needed a minor miracle to play against one another in March Madness. Duke found itself in a tough bracket featuring No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Arkansas, while UNC faced a potential second-round showdown with reigning champion Baylor.

Yet here they are.

After four victories apiece, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have locked in the first-ever NCAA tournament clash between the programs. While they shared the Final Four stage in 1991, UNC lost to Kansas in the semifinals before Duke won the title.

For good reason, the narrative in New Orleans will be heavily focused on Krzyzewski and his farewell tour. North Carolina could deliver another devastating dagger into Coach K's final season.

Exactly four weeks removed from the triumph in Durham, the Hubert Davis-led Tar Heels have an opportunity to multiply the sting of that previous outcome.

And this time, it'd be permanent.

Yes, Krzyzewski holds a 50-47 all-time record opposite UNC. No matter the result, he'll retire with a winning mark against Duke's preeminent rival. But if you believe two losses to the Tar Heels in his final season wouldn't haunt Coach K—even if he publicly acknowledges nothing in the week ahead—you're only fooling yourself.

Coach K wants redemption over North Carolina along the road to a career-closing championship. It would be his sixth national title, equaling the total in UNC's history.

But the Tar Heels would love nothing more than to spoil a storybook ending for that loathed man on the other bench.

Again.

