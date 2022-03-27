NCAA Tournament 2022: Saturday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers

3 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Throughout this season, Duke's clear strength has been its offense.

Mike Krzyzewski's squad ranked eighth nationwide in points per game (thanks to six players averaging at least 8.0 PPG), fourth nationwide in field-goal efficiency and second in KenPom's offensive rankings.

Of course, Duke frequently has an immense amount of offensive talent, so the perennial struggle for Coach K in the one-and-done age has been translating that on-paper ability into postseason success. And with five of his top six players this year either freshmen or sophomores, that success was by no means a guarantee, particularly against an Arkansas team that prides itself on tenacious defense.

Well, at least in the Elite Eight, we can now say all that worrying was foolish. Duke came out of the gate in control on Saturday and rarely, if ever, looked bothered on offense. Those top six players all scored at least nine points. The team as a whole shot 54.7 percent from the field (and 40.0 percent from three). And the Blue Devils baited the physical Razorbacks into giving them 18 free-throw attempts, of which Duke made 16. Paolo Banchero's 4-of-11 efficiency aside, it was a nearly flawless showing from a relatively inexperienced group.

All that being said, this positive momentum truly hangs in the balance when the late game tips off on Sunday evening. The first ever NCAA tournament matchup between Duke and North Carolina is on the verge of occurring (a matchup that would be sweet poetry for Coach K's final season), and it's possible this would be one of the most watched games in the history of March Madness.

No pressure, Dukies!