Full WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Picks Including Reigns vs. Lesnar

Full WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Picks Including Reigns vs. LesnarMarch 28, 2022
Saturday and Sunday night in Dallas, WWE presents WrestleMania 38, the biggest event of the year and a show that will serve as the culmination of top feuds and storylines from the past 12 months.
Headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match for both the WWE and Universal Championships, the show will mesh the biggest stars in professional wrestling with glitz, glam and celebrity.
It will be a grandiose extravaganza the likes of which only WWE can produce.
These are the men and women who will stand victoriously on a stage reserved for wrestling's best and brightest.
The Undercard
Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
RK-Bro is a red-hot team and one of the most over acts in the company. They also only recently regained their titles, so it feels like Randy Orton and Riddle win here. Pay close attention to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, though, who have been expressing heel tendencies of late and may use Wrestling's Grandest Stage to complete their turn.
Prediction: RK-Bro retains.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos
The Usos have been so incredibly dominant as champions that it is difficult to imagine anyone knocking them off, even if one of the opponents is a former intercontinental champion. Stranger things have happened, but it feels like Jimmy and Jey will come out on top.
Prediction: The Usos retain.
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
From the moment this was announced, most expected it to be an easy win for McIntyre, and nothing that WWE Creative or the combatants themselves have done since has changed that. McIntyre appears poised to challenge for the Universal Championship sometime after WrestleMania, and this will serve as a great launching-off point for that renewed push.
Prediction: McIntyre.
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
This may well be the sleeper match of the whole show thanks to McAfee's dedication to and respect of sports entertainment. He will show up and show out as he battles one of the most promising young stars on the roster in Theory. Both can work, and the emotional intensity has been there on McAfee's part. Do not be surprised if we are all talking about how great their match was by Monday morning. McAfee is the obvious choice here.
Prediction: McAfee.
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina
This may be the most difficult match to predict on the card. Carmella and Zelina have been presented in such a manner that it would not be surprising in the least if they somehow stole a win Sunday. Both Naomi and Banks and Ripley and Morgan are popular with audiences and would make solid champions, while Natalya and Baszler feel like the only team without a shot at winning the gold. When all else fails, go with the biggest stars of the bunch.
Prediction: Banks and Naomi win the titles.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
WWE typically does not have celebrities lose at WrestleMania. That trend will end here, as the Mysterios get their father-son moment on the biggest stage by silencing the loudmouth Miz and Paul. Rey is the cover star on the new WWE 2K22 video game, and spotlighting him here could lead to some sales if the company plays its cards right. Look for increased intensity and emotion following Miz's disrespectful unmasking of Rey on last Monday's Raw.
Prediction: The Mysterios.
Anything Goes: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Knoxville has been nothing short of fantastic, getting underneath Zayn's skin at every turn while proving he is willing to take bumps to enhance the story. The monthslong feud will culminate in a match that, like McAfee vs. Theory, could have fans buzzing in its wake. The spots will be fun. Expect some Jackass Forever guests and for Knoxville to momentarily silence Zayn.
Prediction: Knoxville.
Edge vs. AJ Styles (Sunday)
Edge has reinvented himself, embracing the darkness and overhauling his presentation ahead of his match with AJ Styles, leaving one to assume he will not lose under this new persona. The creative entering the match suggests Styles will avenge the brutal assault that set this match up in the first place.
Something has to give.
The feud feels like it has yet to kick into full gear, as if Edge and Styles are destined to continue their battles beyond WrestleMania in Dallas. If that is the case, the heel emerging victoriously to provide a reason for the story to continue makes the most sense.
Edge wins, preserving the heat he has as part of this new incarnation, and Styles has the opportunity to get revenge for the loss at another premier event.
Prediction: Edge wins.
KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin (Saturday)
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vows to open up a can of whoop-ass as part of WrestleMania Saturday when he joins Kevin Owens for The KO Show.
If he does, it will be the first time since 2003 that he has been physical beyond delivering a Stone Cold Stunner here or there. A that year's WrestleMania, in his final match, he lost to The Rock in a trilogy-ending epic.
WWE has been careful not to promote this as a match. In doing so, it creates a scenario wherein any physicality beyond the standard talk show should satisfy The Texas Rattlesnake's fans.
It will be a great moment, with a red-hot Dallas crowd rooting for their home state hero.
Owens is definitely eating a Stunner. Anything more than that will have fans buzzing about Stone Cold's appearance on the grand stage.
Prediction: N/A as it is not an official match.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (Saturday)
From the moment Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam and defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to end her reign as women's champion, it was clear that the only appropriate follow-up would be The EST avenging her defeat and regaining the title.
Fast-forward eight months, and that is still the only finale to this feud that will satisfy fans.
Anything but Belair winning the title and standing tall for the second straight WrestleMania would devalue her character, ruin a tremendous opportunity to put a bow on a monthslong feud and add fuel to the fire that is the insinuation that only the Four Horsewomen of NXT matter.
Two years ago, Lynch should have dropped the title to Shayna Baszler. We see where The Queen of Spades is now after a star-making run heading into that match.
WWE should not allow that outcome to happen again.
Belair wins, and rightfully so, putting an exclamation point on a wondrous two-year story and firmly establishing her as the face of both the present and future of WWE's women's division.
Prediction: Belair wins the title.
SmackDown Women's Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (Saturday)
This may be the easiest match on the WrestleMania card to predict.
Ronda Rousey returned at the Royal Rumble, earned her championship opportunity against Charlotte Flair and will be looking to get payback for some recent assaults at the hands of The Queen.
The match will be dominated by submission attempts as each woman looks to make the other submit on wrestling's most prestigious stage. It will be physically intense, a trait that will determine whether fans buy into it.
And Rousey will win.
Flair is one of the best female wrestlers of all time and has plenty of time left in the ring. She has been the perfect foil for Rousey in her return to the ring, especially as WWE attempts to get fans behind the UFC Hall of Famer.
She will lose but be perfectly fine moving forward. A rematch with Rousey in the near future, with the title on the line, should not be out of the question.
But the Baddest Woman in the Planet is getting another WrestleMania moment Saturday in Dallas.
Prediction: Rousey wins the title.
Winner Takes All: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Sunday)
For the first time in many years, it feels like WWE has a major WrestleMania main event on its hands.
Yes, we have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar clash on this stage before. Twice, actually, but never with these stakes. The Universal and WWE Championships are at stake. As is Reigns' 500-plus-day reign as the Tribal Chief on Friday nights. So is the best character WWE has to offer in The Head of the Table.
All of that is on the line in a match WWE has built to since August.
Based on the storyline as it has been laid out, Lesnar would avenge months of frustration, crush Reigns and leave Dallas with both titles. But this match is not about Lesnar. It is about Reigns, a guy who developed, evolved and grew into the star the company so hoped he would be.
Sunday will be the coronation he never had in 2015 or 2018.
Prediction: Reigns takes all.