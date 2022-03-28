Full WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card Picks Including Reigns vs. Lesnar

1 of 6

Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro is a red-hot team and one of the most over acts in the company. They also only recently regained their titles, so it feels like Randy Orton and Riddle win here. Pay close attention to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, though, who have been expressing heel tendencies of late and may use Wrestling's Grandest Stage to complete their turn.

Prediction: RK-Bro retains.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos

The Usos have been so incredibly dominant as champions that it is difficult to imagine anyone knocking them off, even if one of the opponents is a former intercontinental champion. Stranger things have happened, but it feels like Jimmy and Jey will come out on top.

Prediction: The Usos retain.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

From the moment this was announced, most expected it to be an easy win for McIntyre, and nothing that WWE Creative or the combatants themselves have done since has changed that. McIntyre appears poised to challenge for the Universal Championship sometime after WrestleMania, and this will serve as a great launching-off point for that renewed push.

Prediction: McIntyre.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

This may well be the sleeper match of the whole show thanks to McAfee's dedication to and respect of sports entertainment. He will show up and show out as he battles one of the most promising young stars on the roster in Theory. Both can work, and the emotional intensity has been there on McAfee's part. Do not be surprised if we are all talking about how great their match was by Monday morning. McAfee is the obvious choice here.

Prediction: McAfee.

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina



This may be the most difficult match to predict on the card. Carmella and Zelina have been presented in such a manner that it would not be surprising in the least if they somehow stole a win Sunday. Both Naomi and Banks and Ripley and Morgan are popular with audiences and would make solid champions, while Natalya and Baszler feel like the only team without a shot at winning the gold. When all else fails, go with the biggest stars of the bunch.

Prediction: Banks and Naomi win the titles.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

WWE typically does not have celebrities lose at WrestleMania. That trend will end here, as the Mysterios get their father-son moment on the biggest stage by silencing the loudmouth Miz and Paul. Rey is the cover star on the new WWE 2K22 video game, and spotlighting him here could lead to some sales if the company plays its cards right. Look for increased intensity and emotion following Miz's disrespectful unmasking of Rey on last Monday's Raw.

Prediction: The Mysterios.

Anything Goes: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Knoxville has been nothing short of fantastic, getting underneath Zayn's skin at every turn while proving he is willing to take bumps to enhance the story. The monthslong feud will culminate in a match that, like McAfee vs. Theory, could have fans buzzing in its wake. The spots will be fun. Expect some Jackass Forever guests and for Knoxville to momentarily silence Zayn.

Prediction: Knoxville.