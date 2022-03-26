2022 Men's NCAA Tournament: Friday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

1 of 4

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

How about those Saint Peter's Peacocks? The Cinderella story of this year's tournament, Saint Peter's of Jersey City, New Jersey, made history Friday night. With the Peacocks' 67-64 win over No. 3 Purdue, Saint Peter's became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in tournament history. Saint Peter's is also the first school from New Jersey to advance to the Elite Eight since Seton Hall in 1991.

The monumental win for Saint Peter's is the epitome of David vs. Goliath, and not just because of its tournament seeding.

The Peacocks also have one of the most underfunded college basketball programs in the country. According to Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated, the school spends just $28,588 on recruiting expenses for all of its men's sports programs. The school also made $0 from its men's basketball program last season. That's a huge disparity with a school like Kentucky, which made $11 million in 2021. Per Laine Higgins, Rachel Bachman and Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, Saint Peter's spent just $7.2 million on athletics in 2019-20.

Just an incredible story for head coach Shaheen Holloway and this team. The Peacocks will face No. 8 UNC on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

"Well, we're happy," Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert told reporters after the game. "We're happy, but don't mistake, we're not satisfied. We're not satisfied at all. Like [inaudible] always says, 'The job's not finished.' We feel like we belong. The more games we win, the more confidence we build. We have a great amount of momentum going into next game."

We'll see if the Peacocks' magic will carry over to the Elite Eight less than 48 hours from now.