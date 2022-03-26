WWE Rumors: Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania Buzz, Cody Rhodes, More

1 of 3

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the plan is still for Charlotte Flair to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in the main event of Saturday's WrestleMania event, despite earlier rumors that The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would end the night.

It is an interesting conundrum WWE finds itself in because, by way of her Royal Rumble victory, Rousey is supposed to have a guaranteed WrestleMania main event. It would also keep alive the idea that the women would headline one night while the men's world title match would main event the other.

Austin is a living legend who is still among the most popular wrestling personalities in the world. The pop his music generated Monday on Raw was that of a megastar in a pond of Superstars. If Austin is set to open up a can of whoop-ass for the first time in years at WrestleMania, anything that has to follow it will have the daunting task of trying to win the crowd back.

Rousey and Flair are great, but their story may not be strong enough to do that, thus jeopardizing the effect it would have as the show-closer of Night 1.