WWE Rumors: Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania Buzz, Cody Rhodes, More
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may well whup up on Kevin Owens when the two meet in the center of the squared circle on Saturday, April 2, as part of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38.
But will The KO Show main event the first night of the extravaganza, or will Charlotte Flair's defense of the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey go on last, paying off the challenger's return to the ring and Royal Rumble victory?
That question headlines this collection of WWE rumors, which also includes the latest on the impending returns of Cody Rhodes and Bayley.
Will Stone Cold vs. Kevin Owens Main Event Night One?
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the plan is still for Charlotte Flair to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in the main event of Saturday's WrestleMania event, despite earlier rumors that The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin would end the night.
It is an interesting conundrum WWE finds itself in because, by way of her Royal Rumble victory, Rousey is supposed to have a guaranteed WrestleMania main event. It would also keep alive the idea that the women would headline one night while the men's world title match would main event the other.
Austin is a living legend who is still among the most popular wrestling personalities in the world. The pop his music generated Monday on Raw was that of a megastar in a pond of Superstars. If Austin is set to open up a can of whoop-ass for the first time in years at WrestleMania, anything that has to follow it will have the daunting task of trying to win the crowd back.
Rousey and Flair are great, but their story may not be strong enough to do that, thus jeopardizing the effect it would have as the show-closer of Night 1.
Cody Rhodes Crossing the Line
What exactly the Cody Rhodes experience in WWE will look like is a bit clearer, at least if two high-profile people in the company have their way.
WrestleVotes reported that those two unnamed individuals have lobbied hard for Rhodes to be treated exactly as he had been in All Elite Wrestling from a presentation perspective. "Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the "American Nightmare" crossing the line is significant here."
Rhodes' return to the company in which he first made his name is one of the most anticipated moments of the upcoming WrestleMania 38 extravaganza, so it makes sense that those with any sort of power would be pushing to make sure it comes across as well as possible, in hopes of creating one of those true WrestleMania Moments.
Anything less than an absolute megastar would threaten the overall effect of Rhodes' return, so, whether it looks like his AEW presentation or not, it is of the utmost importance that WWE goes all out to make sure their newest signee is welcomed with open arms and overwhelming enthusiasm from its fanbase.
Bayley Return Update
The WWE Universe last saw Bayley in July of 2021 following the news that she suffered an injury while training for a match against Bianca Belair.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bayley is expected to make her long-awaited return to WWE soon, but most likely not before WrestleMania.
One of the most decorated competitors of her era, Bayley's had developed one of the best heel characters in the entire company and provided depth for a division that needed it.
Now she returns to a promotion that has fully developed Belair into a star, has Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at the top of their respective shows and the likes of Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Naomi waiting in the wings.
Oh, and her best friend, Sasha Banks, is still a major player in the division.
Where she fits and what WWE has in store for her bears watching.