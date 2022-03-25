WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25March 25, 2022
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline WrestleMania 38 on April 2 but Friday night on Fox, The Tribal Chief faced the fallout of The Beast's vehicular assault from a week earlier.
The latest in that rivalry headlined a broadcast that also featured a Fatal 4-Way match featuring the women's division and a contest between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jimmy Uso.
What went down on the latest stop on the Road to WrestleMania, who did it affect and which competitors built momentum for themselves ahead of the biggest event of the year?
Find out now with this recap of the March 25 episode.
Lineup
- Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar fallout
- Fatal 4-Way Match: Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina vs. Shayna Baszler
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso
Brock Lesnar Arrives; Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso
- WWE champion Brock Lesnar arrived to kick off the show, making himself at home in Roman Reigns' locker room in a fun bit from the mischievous badass.
- Michael Cole questioned whether a loss by The Usos at WrestleMania Saturday would affect Roman Reigns' mindset entering his main event the following night in a nice bit of storytelling by the underrated commentator.
In a preview of the upcoming SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, Jimmy Uso squared off with Shinsuke Nakamura in singles competition, the combatants accompanied by Jey Uso and Rick Boogs.
A better-than-expected match saw Nakamura score the victory off a ringside distraction as Boogs and Jey tussled over the former's Gibson guitar.
Nakamura looked great here, fighting from underneath to win the match while Uso was his typically crisp self. The distraction finish probably was not needed, but it was no as blatantly unnecessary as it is in other WWE matches at times.
A solid way to kick off the show and put some emphasis on the tag title match at April 2.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland
- The Drew McIntyre-Happy Corbin video package that aired not only hyped the match but did a very solid job of highlighting the journey the heel has been on over the last year, even if he has zero chance of actually winning come WrestleMania.
- Between Samantha Irvin announcing Woods would accompany Kingston, to Michael Cole being confused about the fact that Woods was wrestling the match, this felt like a thrown-together segment.
- After the match, a remote video from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman saw The Tribal Chief detail their trip around New York, including Madison Square Garden, where he busted The Beast open.
Sheamus and Butch accompanied Ridge Holland to the squared circle for his rematch with Kofi Kingston. Except, it was not Kingston who the former rugby player competed against Friday but, rather, the returning Xavier Woods.
The match was a sprint of a match, hardly the welcome back Woods probably deserved. He still won, scoring a quick victory over Holland and stunting the young star's momentum ahead of WrestleMania. Who knows if any of these men will actually have a match on the biggest card of the year but segments like this, complete afterthoughts in execution, do not help create buzz or intrigue for one.
But hey, Woods is back, so that is cool.
Grade
D
Top Moments