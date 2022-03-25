WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 25

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline WrestleMania 38 on April 2 but Friday night on Fox, The Tribal Chief faced the fallout of The Beast's vehicular assault from a week earlier.

The latest in that rivalry headlined a broadcast that also featured a Fatal 4-Way match featuring the women's division and a contest between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jimmy Uso.

What went down on the latest stop on the Road to WrestleMania, who did it affect and which competitors built momentum for themselves ahead of the biggest event of the year?

Find out now with this recap of the March 25 episode.