NCAA Tournament 2022: Power Ranking the Men's Elite Eight Teams

0 of 8

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

This isn't the collection of eight men's college basketball teams that anyone expected to see playing in the regional finals this weekend, but one thing is official and undeniable:

They are Elite.

Gone are Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky and 56 others who started this dance with dreams of winning it all, leaving behind an Elite Eight in which it truly feels like anyone could claim the national championship.

Yes, anyone. Even little ol' Saint Peter's.

That said, these final eight teams aren't exactly equals.

Could Arkansas beat Duke on Saturday? Certainly.

Would the Razorbacks be expected to win a seven-game series against any of the other teams who won on Thursday night (Duke, Houston and Villanova)? Certainly not.

One important thing to note: Difficulty of the path to the national championship has no bearing on this list. Rather, this could be considered a ranking of how we would reseed the remaining eight teams based on perceived strength.

We'll examine how teams have played thus far, their Most Outstanding Player candidates and what they need to do to win it all.