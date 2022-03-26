NCAA Tournament 2022: B/R Expert Predictions for Elite 8

0 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Eight programs remain in the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, and the storylines are buzzing as March Madness nears its grandest stage.

In the West Region, the Duke Blue Devils are a single victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks from taking Mike Krzyzewski to the Final Four in his sendoff season. And if the North Carolina Tar Heels can outlast the 15th-seeded Saint Peter's Peacocks in the East Region, the iconic rivalry will have one final showdown.

Saint Peter's, though, is seeking its first-ever Final Four appearance—just like the surprising Miami Hurricanes.

While the Houston Cougars are aiming for a second straight trip to the final weekend, the Villanova Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks are looking to return after a brief hiatus.

Get ready for a wild weekend, folks.

After a preview of each contest, Bleacher Report's college basketball crew—David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Joel Reuter—have offered their predictions for the Elite Eight matchups.