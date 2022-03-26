Buying or Selling the Latest WWE WrestleMania 38 Rumors and Buzz

0 of 4

WWE

Roughly a week out from WrestleMania 38, the rumors and buzz have understandably hit a massive upswing that won't see an equal for the rest of the year.

That's not unusual given the annual importance of WWE's biggest event. The major storylines and feuds tend to find resolutions on the landmark show, and the presence of unforgettable moments and celebrity appearances only moves the needle further.

But this year does feel a bit more special. There's an aura of the unknown hanging over the whole thing in Arlington, Texas, home of one "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. WWE removed some of the mystery by announcing he'd be there for an encounter with Kevin Owens, but plenty of question marks remain as WWE again splits the big event into two nights.

Here's a look at some of the most notable rumors and buzz and verdicts on whether fans should buy or sell.