Brock Lesnar and 5 Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 2022

Credit: WWE.com

Despite a lackluster build, WWE WrestleMania 38 will feature several high-profile matches across the two nights as well as a ton of star power.

WWE has decided to bring in the big guns for this year's Show of Shows, with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Edge and others all having a presence on the pay-per-view in some form.

That's in addition to everyone on the active roster who is set to compete and the potential surprises, including The Rock and Cody Rhodes. As exciting as some of the advertised matches for 'Mania are, though, quite a few are fairly predictable.

In certain cases, there's nothing wrong with an expected outcome, especially if it makes sense and is satisfying. WrestleMania could wind up being an enjoyable event with the potential it has on paper, but more could have been done during the buildup to make the contests a little less obvious.

Bank on these five top talents putting forth a strong effort only to fall short of victory this weekend.