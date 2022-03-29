Brock Lesnar and 5 Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 2022March 29, 2022
Brock Lesnar and 5 Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE WrestleMania 2022
Despite a lackluster build, WWE WrestleMania 38 will feature several high-profile matches across the two nights as well as a ton of star power.
WWE has decided to bring in the big guns for this year's Show of Shows, with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Edge and others all having a presence on the pay-per-view in some form.
That's in addition to everyone on the active roster who is set to compete and the potential surprises, including The Rock and Cody Rhodes. As exciting as some of the advertised matches for 'Mania are, though, quite a few are fairly predictable.
In certain cases, there's nothing wrong with an expected outcome, especially if it makes sense and is satisfying. WrestleMania could wind up being an enjoyable event with the potential it has on paper, but more could have been done during the buildup to make the contests a little less obvious.
Bank on these five top talents putting forth a strong effort only to fall short of victory this weekend.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch has never been a hotter heel than she is at the moment, and that's exactly why she has to lose on WrestleMania Saturday.
Big Time Becks has been killing the game since resurfacing at SummerSlam 2021 and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in quick and decisive fashion. It was seen as a polarizing finish at the time, but the creative team has a chance to right that wrong by having The EST of WWE beat her for the Raw Women's Championship this weekend.
Truth be told, it's the only outcome that makes sense.
Belair gaining a modicum of revenge on Raw by cutting Lynch's hair may actually lessen her chances of winning the title in view of the company's usual booking practices, but WWE must stay the course with her. She's come too far in the last seven months only to lose to Big Time Becks when it matters most once more.
As entertaining of a champ as Lynch has been, she's beaten almost everyone the Raw women's division has to offer. The story is that she's held a title every day she's been active on the roster for the last three years, and The Show of Shows is the perfect place for her winning ways to come to an end.
Happy Corbin
Like Lynch, Happy Corbin has been undefeated for a good stretch of time. In fact, it was when he transitioned out of being "broke" and into his latest character change that his luck started to turn around.
Corbin has boasted about his undefeated streak (in one-on-one competition, anyway) for several weeks, essentially telegraphing the finish of his upcoming encounter with Drew McIntyre on Saturday. Even if he hadn't brought it up, there's no way the Scot should be losing to Corbin on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
This storyline has dragged on far longer than it should have. McIntyre has gotten the better of Corbin at almost every turn, and the logical payoff is him finally hitting the heel with the Claymore for the three-count.
The only reason this rivalry seems to exist is to keep McIntyre busy through 'Mania. Once he overcomes this obstacle, he can continue building momentum and finally re-enter the Universal Championship picture before long.
A straightforward win for The Scottish Warrior on The Grandest Stage of Them All is the only thing he gets out of this considering the storyline has been a waste of his star power otherwise.
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair has talked a big game for many months now, but the time has come for The Queen to be beaten for her SmackDown Women's Championship.
To her credit, Flair has excelled in every position she's been put in, but the SmackDown women's division needs a hard reset. If she manages to beat Ronda Rousey on Saturday, the only other person left for her to face is Sasha Banks, and even that's a match that has been done to death over the years.
Rousey hasn't exactly been doing the best work of her career since returning at the Royal Rumble PPV, but there's no denying she's a fresh face on Friday nights. Her reign as Raw women's champion in 2018 and 2019 was excellent, and she can have similar success as SmackDown women's titleholder if booked properly.
Flair, more than anyone else in recent WWE history, has always won at The Showcase of the Immortals when fans least wanted her to. It started at WrestleMania 32 when she became the inaugural WWE women's champion and continued at WrestleMania 34 and 36 with her wins over Asuka and Rhea Ripley, respectively.
Those two-year intervals would indicate she's due for another big win at WrestleMania, but there's nothing to be gained from her retaining her title. Rousey should avenge her last loss at The Show of Shows three years ago and embark on a dominant tear coming out of the marquee event.
AJ Styles
The build for AJ Styles vs. Edge on Sunday seemed to come out of nowhere when it first started, but they've created a compelling story since then and have effectively gotten fans excited for their one-on-one encounter.
Shortly following his betrayal of The Phenomenal One, Edge explained that he had grown tired of coming up short on the big stages and that he needed to bring back a much more vicious side to himself in order to get back to where he wants to be.
It wouldn't make much sense for The Rated-R Superstar to then lose to Styles at WrestleMania, regardless of how good the match is.
It's clear this program is just getting underway and that there's bound to be at least another match between the two, presumably at WrestleMania Backlash in May. Edge beating Styles this weekend would keep the feud alive and give The Phenomenal One a reason to seek a rematch.
Both Superstars are so established at this point that a loss wouldn't hurt either of them. That said, Edge benefits a bit more from winning at WrestleMania and thus he should be seen as the best bet to have his hand raised in victory when the smoke clears.
Brock Lesnar
It's slightly surprising to think Brock Lesnar is walking into WrestleMania 38 having lost his previous two matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All. More often than not, that would indicate he's due for a big win this year, but these are special circumstances and a victory for Roman Reigns is all but guaranteed.
The history between the two men dates all the way back to their first-ever encounter at WrestleMania 31. Although neither won that night due to Seth Rollins successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, Lesnar did beat Reigns in their rematch at WrestleMania 34.
The Big Dog finally unseated Lesnar as universal champion at SummerSlam 2018 and beat him for a second time at Crown Jewel in 2021, but he has yet to slay The Beast Incarnate at WWE's most iconic event. The stakes will be higher than they've ever been this time around, and Lesnar being crowned the undisputed world champ does nothing for Raw and SmackDown post-WrestleMania.
Yes, whoever were to ultimately beat Brock would be a made man, but that would mean both brands going without a world title to fight for until he decides to resurface. Reigns, on the other hand, can firmly cement his legacy by exorcising that demon at WrestleMania and proceed to appear on Raw and SmackDown each week until WWE figures out a more practical approach.
Lesnar emerging victorious isn't completely far-fetched, but he's the wrong choice to end Reigns' record-setting run as champ. Cowboy Brock needs to go on hiatus post-WrestleMania while The Tribal Chief continues to rule Raw and SmackDown with an iron first.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.