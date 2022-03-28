Cody Rhodes Speaks and 5 Surefire Predictions for WWE's Post-WrestleMania 38 Raw

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All eyes are on WWE WrestleMania 38 this weekend—and understandably so, with it being billed as the most "stupendous" installment of all time—but there should be an equal amount of buzz surrounding the annual post-WrestleMania Raw next Monday night as well.

It has traditionally served as a "reset" show of sorts for WWE, where the new year begins and the deck gets reshuffled, whether that be the Superstars, the storylines or something else entirely. In the past, fans have considered it one of the most exciting editions of Raw all year, despite that not being the case in some time.

The ever-anticipated post-WrestleMania Raw suffered in 2020 and 2021 from not having fans in attendance because of COVID-19 pandemic-related reasons, and the electric atmosphere and audience have always been the best part about it. Without them, the show isn't remotely the same.

The night after WrestleMania was when Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE in 2012, and where Paige debuted and won the Divas Championship in an impromptu match in 2014. If you want to go back a bit further, you can also point to Goldberg's WWE arrival in 2003 and Ric Flair's retirement in 2008 as examples of the episode being historically significant.

WWE must restore some of that lost luster with a strong show this year, regardless of what goes down at WrestleMania. Thankfully, there are quite a few things that could realistically happen and successfully set the stage for an exciting spring season.

These are the debuts and moments you can expect to see transpire on next week's post-WrestleMania Raw.