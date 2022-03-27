Quick Takes on Triple H Retiring, WWE's Title Failures, Toni Storm to AEW, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even with WWE WrestleMania 38 fast approaching and more matches being made official this week, Triple H officially announcing his retirement from the ring eclipsed it all.

The Game had been M.I.A. for many months after suffering a health scare in September. In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Friday, he revealed the circumstances surrounding the situation were much more serious than fans were originally led to believe, resulting in him having to close the door on ever stepping back into the squared circle.

He won't be the only notable name not appearing at WrestleMania this year, as both of WWE's midcard champions have been relegated to the SmackDown preceding the Show of Shows this year. Ricochet, Finn Balor and their respective titles deserve better than how they've been booked as of late.

Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling continues to stockpile its roster with talent. Another new female is set to debut this Wednesday on Dynamite in an Owen Hart Cup qualifier against The Bunny and all signs point to the latest acquisition being one Toni Storm.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle the trajectory of the former Mae Young Classic winner in AEW, Bobby Lashley reportedly returning sooner than expected, FTR's upside as babyfaces, and more.