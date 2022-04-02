WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 2, 2022
NXT Stand & Deliver 2022
This event kicks off WrestleMania Weekend and is the biggest show of the year for the NXT brand. All the titles are on the line with the potential for some game-changing shifts in the roster, including the possible last match of Tommaso Ciampa.
Check in here as we break down what happened, who won each match and all the notable highlights you need to know with NXT Stand & Deliver.
NXT Stand & Deliver Match Card
- (Kickoff) NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (c) by pinfall to win the titles.
- NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Bron Breakker
- NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray
- NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar vs. Solo Sikoa
- NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Imperium (c) vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo
- GUNTHER vs. LA Knight
Pre-Show Breakdown
The pre-show panel consisted of McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts with a returning Beth Phoenix. They broke down the card and gave their predictions, running down all the angles, along with some other insight by Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.
Eventually, Edris Enofe interrupted the discussion around Malcolm Bivens and the NXT Tag Team Championship match for a backstage segment wherein he pranked Malik Blade as a belated April Fools joke to unknowingly enter Imperium's locker room, rather than Toxic Attraction's. Blade had a gift basket he wanted to give to Mandy Rose to show his affection for her, but got an eye full of Imperium getting changed. He said he would be scarred for life seeing that.
Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta took Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson shopping for new clothes to be the sexiest cowboy in Dallas.
Kickoff: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match
- Jacy Jayne broke out an old school D-Generation X crotch chop.
- The crowd didn't pop for Kai kicking out of the Toxic Shock, possibly because everyone assumed it wouldn't be the end of the match.
- Wendy Choo got a measure of revenge when she hit Gigi Dolin with a pillow, followed up with a cup of coffee to the face. Someone woke up from their nap on the wrong side of the bed!
Capping off the pre-show was the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match.
Reunited best friends Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were chock full of positive energy.
One of the biggest stories told was how Kai has been rejuvenated, implying her fragile state of mind as of late was guilt over ruining her friendship. This appeared to be the trick, as while the tag team champions weren't willing to go down without a fight, their time as champions has come to an end.
With a little help from Wendy Choo's interference, Gonzalez scored the pin on Jayne. This will be their second time as tag team champions and unless they lose the belts by the end of this show, it will already be a longer title reign.
Grade
B
Noteworthy Moments and Observations