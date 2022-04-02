WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The pre-show panel consisted of McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts with a returning Beth Phoenix. They broke down the card and gave their predictions, running down all the angles, along with some other insight by Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.

Eventually, Edris Enofe interrupted the discussion around Malcolm Bivens and the NXT Tag Team Championship match for a backstage segment wherein he pranked Malik Blade as a belated April Fools joke to unknowingly enter Imperium's locker room, rather than Toxic Attraction's. Blade had a gift basket he wanted to give to Mandy Rose to show his affection for her, but got an eye full of Imperium getting changed. He said he would be scarred for life seeing that.

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta took Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson shopping for new clothes to be the sexiest cowboy in Dallas.