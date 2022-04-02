Final WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions for Stone Cold, Ronda Rousey and More

15 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

At WrestleMania 31, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Roman Reigns would beat Brock Lesnar to become the top dog in WWE. Then, Seth Rollins swooped in and stole the title via his Money in the Bank contract.

Three years later, Reigns looked set for the victory he had been built up for. But Lesnar won and that swerve set up several more rematches that dragged the story out for several more months until SummerSlam.

The Big Dog did finally beat Lesnar then but relinquished the title two months later, and The Beast Incarnate picked it back up.

They fought again at Crown Jewel 2021 and were set to fight again at Day 1 until Reigns had to skip the show. After jumping through many hoops, both titles are now on the line in a unification match to settle the score once and for all...hopefully.

The Tribal Chief must definitively prove he's the better man by beating Lesnar this time. No silly pinfalls that cast doubt on it or draw finishes to stretch this into Backlash. This needs to be where Reigns is cemented as the pinnacle of WWE.

Prediction: Reigns wins.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.