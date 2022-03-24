Breaking Down Top Players in 2022 McDonald's All American Game

0 of 3

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

In 2019, the men's McDonald's All American Game featured players such as Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Cole Anthony and more.

That was also the last time that the event took place, and those former high school stars are now in the NBA. Although rosters were named in both 2020 and 2021, the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But in 2022, the players who received invitations will get to take the court and compete.

This year's men's McDonald's All American Game is set to take place Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Many of the top high school players in the country will be participating, and some of them could go on to become the best players at the college level and perhaps eventually in the NBA.

The full rosters for this year's game can be found at the event's official site, although the participants have not yet been split up into two teams.

Here's a closer look at some of the top players who will be heading to the 2022 McDonald's All American Game.