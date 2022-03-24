Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Raw After WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley and More

1 of 4

In years past, the Raw after WrestleMania has been one of WWE's best episodes of television, thanks to unexpected debuts and the start of fresh and exciting new storylines.

That trend has fallen off a bit recently, but according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, the most anticipated episode of the red brand all year is expected to return to form in 2022.

Which begs the question: Does WWE hold off on Cody Rhodes' impending debut until the Monday night show?

If not, what does it do to deliver the surprises and drum up excitement for the post-WrestleMania stretch?

It could always include some main roster call-ups. Tommaso Ciampa has indicated NXT Stand & Deliver may be his last show with the brand, and maybe the company will bring Bron Breakker to Raw.

Perhaps the company rectifies the WWE Championship picture immediately by either stripping Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar of it and giving fans a look at what it has in store for the prestigious title.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like the Raw following the biggest show of the year will not be a skippable broadcast, as it has been over the last year or two.