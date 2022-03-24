Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Raw After WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Raw After WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley and MoreMarch 24, 2022
A return to form for the Raw after WrestleMania and a potential spot on the most prestigious card of the year for a previously injured former WWE champion headline this week's collection of WWE rumors.
Joining those two topics of discussion are the possibility that The Show of Shows will remain a two-night event moving forward and an update on Bianca Belair, who will challenge for a women's championship for the second consecutive year on Night 1 of this year's 'Mania.
Dive deeper into those topics now with these insider reports.
What Can Fans Expect from the Raw After WrestleMania?
In years past, the Raw after WrestleMania has been one of WWE's best episodes of television, thanks to unexpected debuts and the start of fresh and exciting new storylines.
That trend has fallen off a bit recently, but according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, the most anticipated episode of the red brand all year is expected to return to form in 2022.
Which begs the question: Does WWE hold off on Cody Rhodes' impending debut until the Monday night show?
If not, what does it do to deliver the surprises and drum up excitement for the post-WrestleMania stretch?
It could always include some main roster call-ups. Tommaso Ciampa has indicated NXT Stand & Deliver may be his last show with the brand, and maybe the company will bring Bron Breakker to Raw.
Perhaps the company rectifies the WWE Championship picture immediately by either stripping Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar of it and giving fans a look at what it has in store for the prestigious title.
Whatever the case may be, it looks like the Raw following the biggest show of the year will not be a skippable broadcast, as it has been over the last year or two.
Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania Status
Omos laid down the gauntlet Monday night on Raw, claiming no one could beat him, essentially daring anyone to try.
It appears the big man will have the chance to prove himself at WrestleMania 38 when, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he squares off against former WWE champion Bobby Lashley.
"The card is subject to change, as do WWEs plans. Fightful has not gained confirmation that Lashley has been cleared," Sapp noted, but if it is The All Mighty, the booking would seem to indicate a babyface turn for the former champion. At least for one night.
It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which he would not be the babyface, though. Omos has been a definitive heel, the dominant monster who no one can knock off regardless of the situation. Lashley, returning for the first time since Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on February 19, would generate a big reaction.
All of that is fine and well, but the match itself would likely rank as the worst of either night.
Omos is big and physically impressive, but he is far from a good worker, and a power-based Lashley coming off a shoulder injury to work around him is not a recipe for success.
Still, the contest would be accompanied by a hot crowd, ready to see someone slay the giant. And Lashley is more than capable of that.
Will 2-Night WrestleManias Continue Past 2022?
During an appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WrestleMania is likely to continue as a two-night event moving forward.
That is very welcome news for fans whose experience watching previous single-night Show of Shows deteriorated in 2019 when WrestleMania 35 ran well into the next morning, thanks to a bloated card.
Since then, the two-night events have kept the 'Mania buzz alive for a second night, allowed the company to spread out the card, and giving performers and matches the time necessary to reach their fullest potential.
WrestleMania 36 and 37 were better productions because of it and, with the ability to make double the money from a two-night event, it feels like a no-brainer for WWE.
It also allows the company to promote double main events and claim a match like Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks headlined a show, even if it wasn't the last one of the two-night presentation.
Bianca Belair Injury Update
Despite not appearing on Monday's Raw, Bianca Belair is fine and will compete against Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship in one of WrestleMania's marquee bouts, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
The EST of WWE was held off the show to sell the effects of Lynch's brutal assault two weeks ago.
Belair has been a breakout star for WWE and proof that the company does not need to lean so heavily on the Four Horsewomen of NXT.
Since winning the women's Royal Rumble match in 2021, she has been extraordinary, wrestling big-time matches against big-time opponents and never once appearing to be out of her depth. She has risen to the moment, and the fans have reacted very favorably.
Her match with Lynch will be the culmination of a feud that began at SummerSlam with a 26-second loss to Big Time Becks. It figures to conclude with Belair holding gold on the WrestleMania stage for the second year in a row.