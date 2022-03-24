Reacting to Fans' Unpopular Takes on WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card

2 of 5

"They need to go back to one night. The Show of Shows is literally a show of shows. Underwhelming buildups and unnecessary matches have spoiled the entire thing." (@kDevsBears)

This is an argument I see online quite a bit. Splitting the show into two nights has been well-received by some, while others completely hate the idea.

I tend to fall somewhere in the middle. I like the idea of a major show taking place on one night because you know everything that happens on that card will feel a little more important.

On the other hand, splitting it up between Saturday and Sunday is a lot easier to handle for some people. The last couple of years of one-night 'Manias were so long that most people were too worn out by the main event to care as much as they should.

The two-hour pre-shows followed by five or six hours of the main card is more than the average fan wants to sit through, especially if they are watching by themselves or with a small group.

If you throw a Super Bowl-style part for WrestleMania, one night is better, but if you want to take in every moment without feeling like you've been sitting in one place for an entire day, two nights is the way to go.

From a business perspective, WWE gets more out of a two-night event, so it's unlikely it will change anytime soon.