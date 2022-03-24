Reacting to Fans' Unpopular Takes on WWE WrestleMania 38 Match CardMarch 24, 2022
Reacting to Fans' Unpopular Takes on WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card
Welcome to the Bleacher Report pro wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on professional wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, All Elite Wrestling and the world of pro wrestling.
This week's question: What is your unpopular take on WrestleMania 38? The answers include everything from opinions about specific people and matches to thoughts on the show as a whole.
Check out what the B/R community thought.
Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville Will Steal the Show
"Here's an unpopular take. I think Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville is going to steal the show." (@robertrobert)
Putting aside my own personal feelings about Johnny Knoxville and the whole Jackass franchise, I actually think this could be a really entertaining match.
For one thing, Sami Zayn is one of the most versatile and skilled performers on the entire WWE roster. He has made every single thing the company has given him work through sheer force of will because he's just so likable.
On top of that, Knoxville seems like he is both excited for this opportunity and aware of exactly what is expected of him. He's not just doing this to hype a movie. He has filmed several segments and traveled to be at WWE shows multiple times, so he's invested.
Both guys are going to want this to be as good as it can be, so we should expect at least one crazy bump from Knoxville and a lot of comedic moments from both men. At the very least, this will be some harmless fun for the fans.
Is WrestleMania Better off Being 1 Night or 2?
"They need to go back to one night. The Show of Shows is literally a show of shows. Underwhelming buildups and unnecessary matches have spoiled the entire thing." (@kDevsBears)
This is an argument I see online quite a bit. Splitting the show into two nights has been well-received by some, while others completely hate the idea.
I tend to fall somewhere in the middle. I like the idea of a major show taking place on one night because you know everything that happens on that card will feel a little more important.
On the other hand, splitting it up between Saturday and Sunday is a lot easier to handle for some people. The last couple of years of one-night 'Manias were so long that most people were too worn out by the main event to care as much as they should.
The two-hour pre-shows followed by five or six hours of the main card is more than the average fan wants to sit through, especially if they are watching by themselves or with a small group.
If you throw a Super Bowl-style part for WrestleMania, one night is better, but if you want to take in every moment without feeling like you've been sitting in one place for an entire day, two nights is the way to go.
From a business perspective, WWE gets more out of a two-night event, so it's unlikely it will change anytime soon.
Will Logan Paul Prove His Haters Wrong?
"Logan Paul is going to be surprisingly good in the ring." (@EBallin)
Eric thinks that because he's my boss, I'll go easy on him. To paraphrase the words of the venerable Dr. John Zoidberg from the best show ever, Futurama: "Your opinions are bad and you should feel bad."
All joking aside, I have made no secret of how I feel about Paul being anywhere near a WWE ring, but I am also more than willing to see things as they are, not as I want them to be.
Having said that, I have no doubt Paul will put 100 percent effort into his performance to make sure he lives up to his potential and doesn't embarrass himself.
The YouTuber-turned-celebrity-boxer has proved he is a natural athlete, and pairing him up with The Miz was probably the best decision WWE has made with this whole storyline because they can play off of each other's personality perfectly.
While Paul and his brand of humor will never be for me, I get the feeling that a lot of us will be begrudgingly complimenting him for his WrestleMania performance, especially if he takes the pin in his match and does the job for The Mysterios.
The Whole Card Is Underwhelming
"The entire card is underwhelming. We've seen Reigns vs. Lesnar too many times. Saturday's card is really struggling too. It just doesn't feel like WM when you look at it." (@dallasmedlin)
I agree with this take to some extent, but not entirely. The buildup to the show is what has been underwhelming, but the card itself has some potential.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is going to be fun and will probably end with The EST of WWE getting revenge for her 26-second loss to Big Time Becks at SummerSlam.
Edge vs. AJ Styles will be a good story, Pat McAfee will bring the same energy to his match with Austin Theory that he brought to his fight with Adam Cole in NXT, and the Raw Tag Team Championships match has the potential to steal the whole weekend.
The rest of the card is relatively tame, but as long as the majority of matches range from good to great, I think this pay-per-view will be considered a success.
It Will Be a Fun Show
"It's going to be a whole lot of fun regardless of how many people complain." (@jamesparrett)
This is quite common with WWE PPVs, especially over the past few years. The buildup is criticized but the event itself usually delivers some good action.
The biggest issue a lot of people have this year is that it barely feels like WrestleMania is coming up. There's just something off about the build this year. It should feel like a big deal, but it doesn't...and that's a problem.
Even a lot of hardcore WWE fans are talking about the lack of excitement for this year's show, but when we eventually get to it, we will see a lot of people talking about how it was surprisingly enjoyable.
That is the only upside to an event not being as heavily hyped ahead of time. If we go in with medium expectations, it's easier for WWE to exceed them.
This year's 'Mania might not have the level of anticipation as previous years, but we need the weak shows to appreciate the good ones. At least that's what I tell myself to feel better.