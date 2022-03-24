Breaking Down 5 Realistic Potential NBA Offseason Trades

1 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets receive: Myles Turner

Sacramento Kings receive: Kelly Oubre Jr., JT Thor and 2022 first-round pick (lottery protected, via NOP)

The Hornets are positioned to post their first winning record since 2015-16, and if the play-in tournament treats them right, they could be playing their first postseason series since then, too.

Buzz City is...well, buzzing, but if Charlotte wants to dream big—as it should with LaMelo Ball ascending to stardom and Miles Bridges banging on the door—then it needs to beef up its center rotation and fix its 23rd-ranked defense.

A trade for Turner, who's been on the Hornets' radar before, might take care of both.

Defensively, he's the best shot-blocker in the business, and if he played enough games to qualify, he'd be closing in on his third blocks title in four seasons. Offensively, he's a good enough spacer to buy Ball some breathing room and a deft enough finisher to convert his assist chances.

Turner might not be a fortune-changing star, but he does enough to make a good team better.

The Hornets can be good as soon as next season, but the Pacers might be a few years from reaching that threshold after pulling the plug at the trade deadline.

If Indy sees enough in young bigs Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith, it might not see Turner as essential, especially when he needs a new contract after next season.

Flipping him now could be the prudent business decision, particularly if it means snagging a possible first-round pick, last year's 37th pick in Thor and a plug-and-play wing in Oubre, who can be kept or moved later for extra assets.