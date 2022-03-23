WWE WrestleMania 38: The Top 5 Candidates to Steal the Show

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is a special time of the year for the fans but even more so for WWE wrestlers. For many of them, it's the realization of life-long aspirations and the opportunity to deliver a career-defining moment.

After all, WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels have made a name for themselves at the iconic event. The two-time Hall of Famer's illustrious track record and four main event appearances at The Showcase of the Immortals has earned him the nickname, Mr. WrestleMania.

The Heartbreak Kid went on to inspire stars like Kofi Kingston, who famously achieved his boyhood dream on The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2019. The kind of passion for the business and drive to be considered add gravitas to an elaborate spectacle like professional wrestling.

It's a phenomenon that makes the experience of competing at the biggest event in sports entertainment so relatable. Everyone has a dream and anyone can connect with the indescribable feeling of accomplishing it in such a dramatic fashion. That's part of the reason why we love pro wrestling.

Next weekend, just about every member of the WWE roster will enter AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas attempting to produce their best performance. So, let's take a look at the top five candidates to steal the show at WrestleMania 38.