The WWE Superstars Most Damaged by Build to WrestleMania 38

Credit: WWE.com

Some WWE Superstars are getting major boosts to their careers on the Road to WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, others aren't quite so lucky.

There simply isn't enough space or time for every wrestler to be treated like a big deal. Some have a storyline that revolves around them being a failure instead of building momentum toward a big win, while others have been booked poorly by WWE and are struggling more now than in recent months.

Even still, some talent has been given zero spotlight and left as a pure afterthought.

Let's look at the Superstars whose reputation is being damaged heading into The Show of Shows.