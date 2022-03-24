Whose Stock Is Rising the Most on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 38?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania 38 has had its fair share of bumps, twists and turns, but several WWE Superstars seem to be higher on the totem pole than ever before.

Some have been given a big boost by winning an important No. 1 Contender's match to give them momentum heading into the April 2-3 weekend. Others have the responsibility of walking into AT&T Stadium with the title on their shoulders or have been tasked to create something amazing out of nothing.

This is the biggest show of the year where WWE shows its cards and tells the audience which Superstars are the most important by giving them the lion's share of the spotlight.

Which wrestlers are rising the ranks and getting huge surges to their value? Let's take a look.