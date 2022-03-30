What Is the Modern-Day Version of Brock Lesnar's Impact on WWE's Business?

0 of 5

Brock Lesnar is about as big a star as WWE has at present.

He was the youngest person to win the WWE Championship at age 25, and he is holding that title again 20 years later in his seventh reign. He is also a three-time universal champion.

Lesnar has won every major match in WWE history from King of the Ring to Money in the Bank. He is about to main-event WrestleMania for the fifth time, battling Roman Reigns in what has been labeled "the biggest WrestleMania match of all time."

In the past six months alone, The Beast Incarnate has won the WWE Championship twice, his second men's Royal Rumble match and the men's Elimination Chamber.

All of this success showcases his talent and star power. Few men ever get the booking Lesnar has enjoyed throughout his WWE career.

It is difficult to explain though the true impact of The Beast, though. Does he drive television ratings? Is he the man people come to see at live events? Does he move more merchandise than others in the company?

Is there a way to look at the impact the former MMA star has had on the wrestling business?

The following statistics have been collected from various sources credited in the following slides. None are all-encompassing but rather serve to form a convincing argument on the impact of one of WWE's biggest names.