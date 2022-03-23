Bulls News: Latest on Lonzo Ball's Recovery, Alex Caruso's Role and More

1 of 3

Chicago's troubles started around mid-January, right about the time when the team lost Lonzo Ball to arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Bulls have eagerly awaited his return ever since—but the wait goes on. They will stall his rehab process for at least the next 10 days before deciding on how to proceed.

"The feeling was, let's really pull back on what he's doing and let's let him, I don't want to use the word rest because it's not like he's sitting around doing nothing—he'll do strength training and those kind of things—but take a break on the running and trying to ramp him up," Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters.

Donovan did not speculate on whether Ball will return this season, saying only the club "[will] have a better feel of that once they get through this next 10 days."

Ball, who was sign-and-traded from the New Orleans Pelicans last summer, hit the ground running in Chicago. His 42.3 field-goal percentage, 42.3 three-point percentage, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks are all career highs, and the Bulls have been 4.3 points better per 100 possessions with him than without, per NBA.com.