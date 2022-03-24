NCAA Tournament 2022: B/R Expert Predictions for Men's Sweet 16

0 of 8

Associated Press

Only 15 games remain until the 2022 men's college basketball national champion is crowned in New Orleans, and we're back with another batch of predictions and gambling suggestions for the contests coming up on Thursday and Friday.

We'll save you the trouble of tracking down our success rate in the tournament by simply noting that none of us had either Miami or Saint Peter's winning a game last week. However, if you bet on everything that I suggested in the first two rounds, allow me to raise a glass to our mutual winnings. It's not exactly Pappy Van Winkle in a diamond chalice, but any profit through 48 games of this wacky tournament deserves a toast.

For each of the eight Sweet 16 games, we'll sum up what it would take for each team to win before also offering a spot where you might consider placing a wager. And, for the record, I did bet on everything suggested. That doesn't mean the suggestions will actually turn a profit, but I do have quite a bit of skin in the game.

Spoiler Alert: I'm a big fan of the overs in this round.