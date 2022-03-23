Bargain Contracts Cowboys Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Bargain Contracts Cowboys Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 23, 2022
The free-agent deals in the first week are the ones that make the headlines, but it's often the value found late in the process that can make a difference.
When free agency begins, it's a player's market. With several teams having cash to spend, if you struck a deal early in the process, the chances of getting paid on a long-term deal are good. At this point in the game, the benefit has definitely swung in the teams' favor.
That's good news for the Dallas Cowboys. The team has lost a considerable amount of talent throughout free agency. They traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, released La'el Collins and lost Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson and Connor Williams in free agency.
They also have the fourth-most effective cap space in the league right now, per Over the Cap.
With most free agents settling for smaller deals right now, here are some of the players the Cowboys should be targeting right now.
LB Alexander Johnson
When Bobby Wagner was released by the Seattle Seahawks, it didn't take long for the rumors linking him to the Cowboys to start. After all, the linebacker has played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before, and the linebacker room could use a talented veteran like Wagner.
Ed Werder of ESPN reported the Cowboys expressed interest, but "whether the financial components work out is yet to be determined."
It's been nearly two weeks since that report, and Wagner remains unsigned. That could be a clue the club and the player aren't on the same page when it comes to compensation.
The Cowboys could still look to add a linebacker to the group, though. They re-signed Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal, but Alexander Johnson of the Denver Broncos would be worth a flier as well.
He was the Bronco's highest-graded run defender by PFF in both 2019 and 2021. And while he's 30 years old, he didn't start his NFL career until 27, so he doesn't have that much mileage. He's coming off a torn pec that ended his season after six games, but he's already paying for that by waiting this long to be signed.
Proposed Contract: One year, $4 million
T/G Billy Turner
The departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams leave questions at both right tackle and left guard. Billy Turner is an overlooked free agent who could be a solution at either spot.
The 30-year-old has played every position except center in his nine-year career. Most recently, he was the Packers' right tackle and put up one of the best seasons of his career.
After giving up 12 sacks in 2020, he bounced back and only surrendered one in 13 games before a knee injury ended his season, per Sports Info Solutions.
Again, Turner isn't a Pro Bowler. The Cowboys won't want to just hand him a starting job, but if he were to wind up being the starter at right tackle or the back-up plan at left guard, the Cowboys would be getting a solid veteran with a lot of experience.
Depth is key up front, and Turner is looking like great value at this point in the process.
Proposed Contract: One year, $6 million
WR T.Y. Hilton
The Cowboys receiver room is in the midst of a remodel. CeeDee Lamb is now the unquestioned No. 1 receiver, while the club's commitment to re-signing Michael Gallup would signal him as the No. 2 receiver.
The team already signed James Washington as part of the overhaul. However, the 25-year-old is primarily a vertical deep threat, much in the mold of Gallup.
What they are still missing is another set of reliable hands, someone who can work the intermediate areas of the field and move the chains.
T.Y. Hilton has struggled with injuries, but that's a role he could thrive in. The four-time Pro Bowler averaged 14.4 yards per reception last season and was only charged with one drop on 37 targets.
Lamb, Gallup and Washington is still a relatively young receiving corps. Adding a veteran like Hilton wouldn't be a bad idea, and he's not going to break the bank given the receivers that are still on the market.
Proposed Contract: One year, $5.5 million