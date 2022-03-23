Bargain Contracts Cowboys Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The free-agent deals in the first week are the ones that make the headlines, but it's often the value found late in the process that can make a difference.

When free agency begins, it's a player's market. With several teams having cash to spend, if you struck a deal early in the process, the chances of getting paid on a long-term deal are good. At this point in the game, the benefit has definitely swung in the teams' favor.

That's good news for the Dallas Cowboys. The team has lost a considerable amount of talent throughout free agency. They traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, released La'el Collins and lost Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson and Connor Williams in free agency.

They also have the fourth-most effective cap space in the league right now, per Over the Cap.

With most free agents settling for smaller deals right now, here are some of the players the Cowboys should be targeting right now.