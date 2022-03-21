WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 21

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 21.

We're officially less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 38, so it's all hands on deck for the last of the buildup for the biggest event on the WWE calendar.

This week's show continued to showcase feuds that will make up the 'Mania card. Becky Lynch talked about her brutal attack against Bianca Belair from last week's show, and AJ Styles addressed his feud with Edge.

We also saw Austin Theory take on Finn Balor, and RK-Bro faced Alpha Academy before the two teams step into the ring with The Street Profits with the Raw tag titles on the line at WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.