WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 21
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on March 21.
We're officially less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 38, so it's all hands on deck for the last of the buildup for the biggest event on the WWE calendar.
This week's show continued to showcase feuds that will make up the 'Mania card. Becky Lynch talked about her brutal attack against Bianca Belair from last week's show, and AJ Styles addressed his feud with Edge.
We also saw Austin Theory take on Finn Balor, and RK-Bro faced Alpha Academy before the two teams step into the ring with The Street Profits with the Raw tag titles on the line at WrestleMania.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
Opening Segment
- KO has joined the list of wrestlers who have impersonated other wrestlers with this segment. It's an exclusive club with the likes of Charlie Haas, Shark Boy and Petey Williams.
- The "We want Austin" chants were pretty loud.
- Owens missing the two beers that were thrown to him was either intentionally hilarious or one of the best improvised moments ever.
Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit when the show went live, but it was Kevin Owens who came out in an Austin shirt with a bald cap on his head to sell the look.
He delivered a promo as if he was Stone Cold and used all of Austin's popular catchphrases. He even had on a pair of giant knee braces to make everything look authentic.
Austin's music hit again and KO pretended to be scared, but then he revealed it was just another ruse. He ended up giving one of the ringside techs a Stunner after asking him to deliver a beer into the ring.
Owens is always entertaining when he gets a mic in his hand, but this was one of his most entertaining promos in years. He is obviously having a lot of fun with this angle and that is coming through in his performance.
As serious as we can all be about pro wrestling, at the end of the day, it's supposed to be fun. This was fun from start to finish.
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Mysterios vs. Dirty Dawgs
- Having Ziggler bring the NXT title to Raw on a regular basis might actually have a positive impact on NXT 2.0, but it would have to be frequent.
- Usually, the mic either works or it doesn't. Rollins' mic cutting in and out was a little strange. It almost made it seem like they were having legit technical issues instead of someone making the choice to turn it off from backstage.
- Rey and Dom wearing black and gold almost feels like a reference to the old NXT, but it's probably just a fashion choice.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio took on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the first match of the night. Seeing as both teams have spent some time in NXT 2.0 recently, this feud could bleed over into Tuesday's show.
The Miz joined the commentary team to watch the action before he and Logan Paul take on the Mysterios at WrestleMania in two weeks. After about two minutes of action, Seth Rollins interrupted from the stage and demanded a spot at WrestleMania. His mic was eventually cut off as the show went to a break.
The match progressed as usual after the commercial. Both teams had some good spots, but we didn't see anything too outrageous. Dom and Rey won when the younger Mysterio hit Roode with a Frog Splash for the pin.
The Miz attacked Rey after the match and unmasked him at ringside. Rey covered his face while Dom tried to call for help.
Unmasking a luchador would usually feel like a big deal, but so many people have tried to take Rey's mask over the years that it no longer carries the same weight as it once did. The match was down the middle but the post-match angle was semi-interesting.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations