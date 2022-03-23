Packers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers figured to be one of the most intriguing teams in the 2022 offseason, and they haven't disappointed.

With the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and a host of other big pieces of the 2021 squad in question, general manager Brian Gutekunst has been busy.

The Packers' postseason was a disappointment, but that doesn't change the fact that they are coming off their third consecutive regular season with 13 wins. Falling short in the playoffs was frustrating, but the name of the game is building a roster that can win the big games.

With that goal in mind, here's a look at the most impactful moves the team has made through the beginning of free agency and how those decisions grade out.