Packers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Packers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason DecisionsMarch 23, 2022
The Green Bay Packers figured to be one of the most intriguing teams in the 2022 offseason, and they haven't disappointed.
With the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and a host of other big pieces of the 2021 squad in question, general manager Brian Gutekunst has been busy.
The Packers' postseason was a disappointment, but that doesn't change the fact that they are coming off their third consecutive regular season with 13 wins. Falling short in the playoffs was frustrating, but the name of the game is building a roster that can win the big games.
With that goal in mind, here's a look at the most impactful moves the team has made through the beginning of free agency and how those decisions grade out.
Signing Aaron Rodgers to a 4-Year Extension
Aaron Rodgers was the biggest piece of the offseason. Everything hinged on the reigning MVP's decision about whether he wanted to come back to the only team he has played for, retire or seek a trade elsewhere.
Ultimately, the 38-year-old was handed a four-year contract extension and will continue to call Lambeau Field home.
Retaining the quarterback didn't come cheap. His contract includes $150.6 million guaranteed and two dummy years on the end that serve as placeholders, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The move served to keep the four-time NFL MVP in Green Bay but also lower his cap hit so the team had the financial flexibility to make another run at a Super Bowl. It's certainly better than the alternatives.
With Rodgers on the roster, the Packers are again a threat to win the championship. If they were looking to turn the reins over to Jordan Love, there would be serious questions. If they were doing that without any trade compensation because the veteran had retired, they would have been in serious trouble.
Grade: A+
Trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders
The most shocking move of the offseason came when the Packers sent All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 22nd and 53rd selections in the 2022 NFL draft.
While they were able to mend fences with Rodgers, the same can't be said for the star receiver. The Packers initially utilized the franchise tag to ensure he would be on the roster, but he informed them he wouldn't play without a long-term contract, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
The Las Vegas Raiders were willing to give Adams the contract he wanted, and he inked a five-year, $140 million contract with his new team.
So, while trading one of the best receivers in the NFL is never going to be a popular move, it has to be evaluated within context. Adams made it clear he was willing to sit out if he wasn't given the contract he wanted and was essentially forcing a huge deal for a 29-year-old receiver.
The fact that Gutekunst was able to add a first- and second-round draft pick is actually impressive with those factors in mind.
Grade: B
Re-Signing De'Vondre Campbell
The Packers had an interesting decision put in front of them with De'Vondre Campbell.
On one hand, the 28-year-old was an elite off-ball linebacker last season. As Next Gen Stats noted, he was an elite run defender with 20 hustle stops and generated the lowest EPA in pass coverage among linebackers while giving up just 4.8 yards per target.
That kind of production is always going to aid in winning.
On the other hand, though, the Packers were able to sign Campbell to a one-year contract worth $2 million last season. That's significantly cheaper than the five-year, $50 million deal they just handed him. The fact that they found him on such a cheap deal and put him in a position to put up those numbers might be the best argument against re-signing him.
For 2022, though, it's a great move. He'll only cost $4.2 million against the cap. It's in 2023 and 2024 when the deal gets questionable. At that point, he'll cost $8.3 million and $13.75 million respectively for his age-30 and 31 seasons. Most of that money is guaranteed.
Considering how tight the budget was, this move is questionable. Then again, you can't fault a team for keeping talent when it can.
Grade: B