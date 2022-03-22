NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Upset Meter for Every Game

8 of 8

Associated Press

9:39 p.m. Friday

Moneyline: UCLA -130

The Case For

Did you see the Baylor game?

After that controversial flagrant-2 sent the game's leading scorer, Brady Manek, to the showers, UNC disgorged a 25-point lead. But it righted the ship and hung on in overtime to take down the defending champion Bears. It was a gut-check for a team that had managed only a 3-8 record against Quadrant 1 teams.

In this game and in general, the Tar Heels have been invigorated by the presence of RJ Davis, who has slowly but surely become the Heels' primary ballhandler. He leads the team in assist percentage at 20.2 and trails only Manek and All-American Armando Bacot with 4.1 win shares.

Against Baylor, he consistently created for himself and others, scoring a career-high 30 points and handing out six assists to help overcome Manek's absence. If he can replicate that performance Friday, it will put all the more pressure on the UCLA defense.

Speaking of defense, North Carolina's has been far better in the tournament. During the regular season, it allowed opponents to shoot 43.6 percent. But in two tourney games, that figure is 35.1 percent.

On the other side, there's also the small matter of Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s ankle injury, which has the star Bruin in limbo.

The Case Against

Jaquez's injury is bad news for UCLA, but it's not the end of the world.

In the team's 72-56 win over the defensively tough Saint Mary's, Johnny Juzang, who suffered an ankle injury of his own in February, turned in arguably his best game since then with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds.

Tyger Campbell is an effective and efficient floor leader. He scored 16 points against the Gaels on 4-of-8 shooting. He also dished out four assists to just one turnover, which is thematically consistent with his 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks sixth in the country, per NCAA.com.

The problem with the Bruins offense in this game is that it relies on penetration and shots inside the arc, ranking 13th nationally with 42.0 attempts per game. (Its 19.3 three-point attempts stand 278th.) That's good until UCLA runs into a team with a solid interior defense.

Increasingly, UNC is just such a team, with Bacot, Manek and Co. holding Baylor and Marquette to a combined 43.0 percent shooting inside the arc—far stiffer than the 48.3 percent they had allowed.

Upset Meter: Extremely likely. Jaquez or not, UNC has the momentum.