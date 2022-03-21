Sweet 16 Bracket: Updated Schedule and Upset Picks for NCAA Tournament

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The North Carolina Tar Heels went from one of the most inconsistent teams in men's college basketball to a Sweet 16 team in just a few weeks.

North Carolina is one of a few lower seeds with a legitimate chance to pull off another upset and land a spot in the Elite Eight.

The Tar Heels need to clean up the errors that plagued them in the round-of-32 victory over the Baylor Bears in order to down the UCLA Bruins, who are trying to reach their second straight Final Four.

The Providence Friars also came under scrutiny throughout the regular season because they did not overpower many of their opponents.

Ed Cooley's team did just that against a pair of double-digit seeds to kick off the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and PC could be a dangerous underdog against the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Midwest Region.

Updated NCAA Tournament Bracket

Upset Picks

No. 8 North Carolina over No. 4 UCLA

North Carolina can play with any team in the country when it is at its best.

The Tar Heels proved that during the first 35 minutes of their second-round clash with the Baylor Bears.

North Carolina blew a 25-point lead after the ejection of Brady Manek and foul trouble to Caleb Love and Armando Bacot.

UNC found a way to win in overtime and set up a game against UCLA in Philadelphia. Hubert Davis' team needs to be at its best to defend Johnny Juzang and Co., but it could have one advantage in the paint.

Bacot is one of the best frontcourt players in the nation and he could be tough for UCLA to stop, especially if Cody Riley or Myles Johnson end in foul trouble.

The Tar Heels might get a break with Jaime Jaquez not being at 100 percent. Jaquez is dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered in the win over the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Love can go head-to-head with Tyger Campbell in the point guard matchup, and Manek is capable of matching Juzang's potential high point total.

North Carolina might even create an edge in the matchup if RJ Davis shoots the way he did against Baylor. Davis had 30 points in Saturday's win.

At minimum, the Tar Heels should be competitive with the Bruins, and if the team that showed up in the first two rounds appears in Philadelphia, it can pull off the upset.

No. 4 Providence over No. 1 Kansas

Providence gained the moniker of the nation's luckiest team throughout Big East play.

The Friars won six games by five points or less in a stretch from January 26 to March 11.

Ed Cooley's team was a small favorite for both of its first-week games against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Richmond Spiders because of that reputation.

Providence beat South Dakota State by nine points and it blew out Richmond by 28 points. Two wins over double-digit seeds did not shift the narrative around the Friars.

The Big East regular-season champion will not be a popular pick to upset the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

Providence has the experience and guard depth to deal with the threats posed by Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun.

Jared Bynum, A.J. Reeves and Al Durham all played well in Providence's close games, and they could neutralize one of Kansas' top scorers.

If the Friars contain Agbaji and Braun, they could play their style and remain close with the Jayhawks.

A close game in the final few minutes would likely play into Providence's hands since it has been able to grind out plenty of close victories this season.