Buying or Selling 2022 NFL Draft's Latest Pro Day Buzz

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pro days are only a small part of the NFL draft evaluation process, but they still draw significant interest.

How did the prospects perform? Were the workouts comparable to their efforts at the NFL scouting combine? Which NFL personnel attended? Which teams seemed to show the most interest?

Some head coaches and general managers crisscross the country to attend every event they can. Others are content to stay at home and watch the events on television just like everyone else.

Then there's always the gamesmanship between franchises, particularly those looking at quarterback prospects. Some teams are trying to get others off their scent when it comes to which prospects they like.

The top four quarterback prospects—Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder—completed their pro days over a four-day span. Who shined, and how much do certain teams like them?

We'll address those questions and more here.