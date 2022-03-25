Buying or Selling 2022 NFL Draft's Latest Pro Day Buzz

Buying or Selling 2022 NFL Draft's Latest Pro Day BuzzMarch 25, 2022
Pro days are only a small part of the NFL draft evaluation process, but they still draw significant interest.
How did the prospects perform? Were the workouts comparable to their efforts at the NFL scouting combine? Which NFL personnel attended? Which teams seemed to show the most interest?
Some head coaches and general managers crisscross the country to attend every event they can. Others are content to stay at home and watch the events on television just like everyone else.
Then there's always the gamesmanship between franchises, particularly those looking at quarterback prospects. Some teams are trying to get others off their scent when it comes to which prospects they like.
The top four quarterback prospects—Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder—completed their pro days over a four-day span. Who shined, and how much do certain teams like them?
We'll address those questions and more here.
Liberty's Malik Willis Is the QB1
NFL evaluators spend months assessing the strengths and weaknesses of prospects through film work, on-field assessments, background checks and in-person meetings at an all-star game and/or the combine. For quarterbacks in particular, pro day workouts are often seen as confirmation.
Quarterback Malik Willis left a lasting impression during Liberty's pro day when he rolled to his left, uncorked a 65-yard heave and hit a wide receiver in stride to finish his throwing session. But one throw doesn't tell an entire story, even though it'll be replayed ad nauseam.
Willis' ball placement was erratic throughout the rest of his workout, and he often looked mechanical in his drops. These things aren't discussed as often because his natural ability is so alluring.
No one can deny the easy velocity Willis generates with his powerful lower body and arm. He's clearly an outstanding athlete. That was on full display during his two seasons with Liberty.
Yet Willis is considered the "consensus favorite among NFL front offices" as the first quarterback likely to be selected in this year's draft, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed. How anyone felt about him going into his pro day had their preconceived notions confirmed.
Willis' status as the presumptive QB1 comes down to two main factors. This year's class features a weak quarterback crop, and his natural tools and growth potential trump other quarterbacks much further along on the developmental curve.
Would Willis be the top quarterback prospect in a typical year? Unlikely. Does Bleacher Report's Scouting Department rank him first among his peers? No. Will his upside push him above all other quarterbacks in this draft? That appears to be the most likely outcome.
Verdict: Buying
Kenny Pickett's Hand Size Will Affect Draft Status
Hand size is often joked about during draft season, though legit concerns are raised if a quarterback prospect doesn't hit a certain threshold. Case in point, Kenny Pickett's hands have generated more discussion over the past two months than just about any other talking point.
When asked to measure the appendages at the Senior Bowl, Pickett declined because of a double-jointed thumb, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He planned to do extra exercises to get an accurate assessment later in the process. At the NFL combine, the quarterback's throwing hand measured 8 ½ inches. During Pittsburgh's pro day, Pickett's hand came in at 8 5/8 inches, or an 1/8th of an inch bigger than previously recorded.
"The stretches work," Pickett said with a laugh, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "It's the reason why I've been doing them. If it helped getting an eighth of an inch, I'll take it."
All of this may sound silly, yet NFL personnel want to know.
As The Athletic's Mark Kaboly noted, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer called the quarterback over during his pro day and asked him to hold the ball for quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo. The Panthers' interest in the matter is significant since the team owns the sixth overall pick, Pickett originally committed to play at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule, and owner David Tepper is a Pitt alum.
The reigning Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner put together a crisp, clean and no-nonsense workout with very few bad balls.
Yes, Pickett could enter the league as the starter with the smallest hands and fumbled the ball 38 times during his college career. However, how he performs as an offense's distributor, his readiness to take over a professional system and the way he can be taught to carry the ball high with two hands in the pocket should ease any of those concerns.
Verdict: Selling
Michigan's David Ojabo Remains 1st-Round Option Despite Injury
Michigan edge-rusher David Ojabo was the 26th-ranked overall prospect on the B/R Scouting Department's post-combine big board, but his draft stock may take a hit after he tore his Achilles tendon at his pro day.
A major injury this late in the predraft process typically causes a prospect to free-fall during the draft, but that isn't always the case. Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL while training for the 2019 NFL draft, and the Tennessee Titans still selected him 19th. Granted, Simmons was generally viewed as top-10 talent before his injury.
Ojabo wasn't quite as highly regarded as Simmons prior to his injury, but he still has a good chance of hearing his name called during the first night of the draft.
"Easier to swing on a redshirt guy when you have one or two other firsts out there," an anonymous scout told ESPN's Matt Miller.
Seven teams currently have two or more first-round picks in this year's draft. The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers all have their second (or third) picks in the bottom half of the first round.
Prior to his injury, most teams viewed Ojabo "as a role rusher with upside to become a starter," according to Miller. He was likely to serve as a pass-rushing specialist as a rookie while he continued to evolve his game.
Considering that Ojabo doesn't turn 22 until mid-May, he's far from a finished product. His draft stock may have taken a hit because of his injury, but it might not be as drastic as believed.
Verdict: Buying
Ole Miss' Matt Corral Is a 1st-Round Pick
Ole Miss' Matt Corral has been lost in the mix to some degree because of the uncertainty surrounding this year's quarterback class. Corral falls somewhere between a late first-round to Day 2 option depending on how the board falls. Wednesday's pro-day performance did help solve one potential problem.
How the underclassman will hold up against NFL pressure and physicality continues to linger. Corral doesn't have the biggest frame, though he measured 6'2" and 212 pounds at the NFL combine. The quarterback couldn't compete during the event because of a high ankle sprain he suffered late in the season.
Corral looked healthy and moved very well during Ole Miss' pro day to lessen any concerns about his health.
From a throwing perspective, the second-team All-SEC performer looked sharp on short-to-immediate throws with his dart-like release that generates significant velocity. But his deep attempts often missed their intended targets.
Ole Miss' quarterback-friendly scheme is the bigger issue that couldn't be solved during a throwing session.
Last season, 36 percent of Corral's passes were designated run-pass options, per Sports Info Solutions (h/t Football Outsiders' Mike Tanier). Corral has a wicked quick release, but plays he was asked to run are often designed for him to get the ball out of his hand much sooner rather than later.
Unlike Malik Willis, who also played in a simplified offensive scheme, Corral isn't a supreme athlete able to make up for those developmental deficiencies as he learns the professional game.
As the process continues, Willis, Pickett and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder seem to be emerging as solid first-round options.
Verdict: Selling
Steelers Eye Another Day 2 Wide Receiver
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been active on the pro day scene as they search for a replacement for franchise quarterback Ben Roethsliberger. But they want to properly build around the position as well.
The Steelers improved their offensive front by signing James Daniels and Mason Cole in free agency and as signing right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a contract extension. Wide receiver is the next spot to address after JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
Pittsburgh has an impressive history of selecting impact wideouts with Day 2 picks. Not every pick has panned out, but they've selected all of Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Emmanuel Sanders, Mike Wallace and Antwaan Randle-El in that range.
Look for them to take that same approach this year.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Steelers were "very interested" in Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. He even worked extra with Pittsburgh wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, per WSPA 7News' Dan Vasko.
Georgia's George Pickens is another potential option. The team met with Pickens twice at the combine, attended the Bulldogs' pro day and Jackson worked with him there as well, per Pittsburgh Sports Now's Nick Farabaugh.
Verdict: Buying
Giants Eye Mississippi State OT Charles Cross with Top-10 Pick
The New York Giants entered the offseason in dire need of offensive line reinforcements. They've already signed Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, Matt Gono and Jamil Douglas in free agency, but right tackle remains a potential problem area.
With the Nos. 5 and 7 overall picks in this year's draft, the Giants are positioned to select one of the top blockers in the class. One prospect in particular appears to have caught their eye.
The Giants' interest in Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross is "very, very real," WCBI News' Jon Sokoloff reported. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. all attended Cross' pro day, per Sokoloff.
As the most natural pass-blocker in this draft class, Cross is certainly deserving of the attention. Two factors are working against him, though.
Fellow offensive tackles Evan Neal (Alabama) and Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) could go as high as the first overall pick. At least one of those two could be available when the Giants are on the board at No. 5. Also, Cross is a left tackle by trade, while Neal and Ekwonu have starting experience at other positions.
Cross showed some versatility by taking right tackle reps during his pro day workout, according to Empire Sports Media's Alex Wilson. But that transition shouldn't be considered automatic.
The Giants are wise to do their homework on Cross, but they should only consider him with one of their two first-round picks if one of the top two tackle prospects isn't available.
Verdict: Selling
Los Angeles Chargers Are Infatuated with Georgia NT Jordan Davis
The Los Angeles Chargers were soft along their defensive interior last season. To rectify that, they traded for Khalil Mack to play opposite Joey Bosa and signed defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson this offseason.
The Chargers shouldn't stop there, though. General manager Tom Telesco should find a way to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the draft, too.
Nose tackles often don't draw much first-round interest, but Davis is different. The 341-pound roadblock is unlike anything anyone has ever seen at the position. His relative athletic score is the second-best of any prospect ever, trailing only Calvin Johnson, according to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.
Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported the Chargers are interested in Davis, but they don't expect him to last until their pick at No. 17 overall.
"The Los Angeles Chargers had a heavy contingency on hand [at Georgia's pro day]," Pauline wrote. "They openly said the player they covet is Davis, but they understand they will have to trade up into the top 12 to have any chance of snatching him."
Trading up to acquire the final piece of their defensive puzzle should be a no-brainer.
Verdict: Buying
Tulsa OT Tyler Smith Sneaks into 1st Round
Offensive tackles Evan Neal (Alabama), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) and Charles Cross (Mississippi State) should be among the top 10 picks in this year's draft. After that, Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) and Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) will be driven up the board due to positional scarcity.
From there, the position group becomes dicey. Tulsa's Tyler Smith is the wild card among the rest of the offensive tackle options.
"The feeling leaving Tulsa's Pro Day is the Dolphins or Titans could swipe him off the board late in Round 1," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported.
"Those who met him tell me Smith is an impressive person besides being a terrific tackle prospect," he added. "He comes across as intelligent and someone who quickly picks up concepts. The belief is Smith could start at guard then move out to tackle as he grows and develops at the position."
The Dolphins no longer own a pick late in the first round after trading for Tyreek Hill. But the Titans could reach to address a significant weak spot at right tackle after failing to address the position since Jack Conklin's departure.
However, the idea of Smith starting at guard and then moving to tackle is a direct condemnation of how he's viewed as a prospect.
The 6'5", 324-pound blocker certainly looks the part, with the athleticism and power to wow evaluators. At the same time, he's a significant work in progress who needs plenty of work with his technique.
Verdict: Selling
Georgia LB Quay Walker Lands in Round 1
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker has done as well for himself as he could during the predraft process. According to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, the 6'4", 241-pound prospect posted elite numbers with his 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 2.64-second 10-yard split and 10'2" broad jump.
Walker also quashed any concerns about his ability to change directions with his 4.22-second short shuttle and 7.04-second three-cone effort at Georgia's pro day, per ESPN's Matt Miller. Both of those numbers would have finished among the top three linebackers who competed at the NFL combine.
Walker can't do anything more than he did throughout his predraft evaluation. However, teams have begun to shy away from spending first-round picks on linebackers.
Georgia's Nakobe Dean, Utah's Devin Lloyd and Alabama's Christian Harris are generally considered the top three linebackers in this year's draft class. None of the three are guaranteed a spot in the first round.
Walker, who's also trying to sneak into that range, is an outstanding athlete. But he's swimming upstream when teams could be looking to invest elsewhere.
Verdict: Selling