Making the Toughest Picks on the WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card

Raise your hand if you had the multi-team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship being one of the toughest matches on this year's card to predict.

Hmm.

The introduction of Liv for Brutality (Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley) and the team of Natalya and Shayna Baszler to a title match originally scheduled to pit Sasha Banks and Naomi against Carmella and Queen Zelina has opened up a number of possibilities for the outcome.

We saw a year ago that Natalya can capture gold with anyone when she partnered with Tamina on back-to-back nights and left Raymond James Stadium with the titles. This year, The Queen of Harts will look to run it back with Baszler as her partner, but they have to be considered the least favorite to win the match based on their booking alone.

At one point, it felt like Banks and Naomi were the runaway favorites. They are the most popular tandem in the match and with nothing else going on, a run as tag champions would be welcome.

Ripley and Morgan have been a great team thus far, though, and showed as much in their match with The Boss and Naomi Friday night on SmackDown.

All signs would seemingly point to one of the babyface teams winning but this feels like the perfect setup for the heels to retain. Carmella and Queen Zelina have hardly had a quality run, which can be blamed on WWE Creative rarely booking them in title matches.

There is also teased dissension among them, with Zelina frustrated at her partner being distracted fiancee and WWE commentator Corey Graves rather than focused on their upcoming title defense.

All of that should point to the champions dropping the titles and going their separate ways after WrestleMania but with so many moving pieces, don't be surprised when The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE and the 2021 Queen of the Ring find a way to steal a win.

Prediction: Carmella and Zelina retain