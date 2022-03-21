Chiefs' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time in making moves to start building the best possible roster for the 2022 season. They are likely not done yet, but they have already been busy enacting what they believe is the best course of action for them to remain one of the top teams in the NFL.

Not only did Kansas City find ways to bring back some key players, but it's also been active in free agency, signing both safety Justin Reid and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. There are still holes to fill on the roster, though, and the Chiefs need to figure out how best to do that.

But Kansas City is off to a good start. And it seems likely that it will again be a top AFC contender in 2022.

Here are some grades for several of the Chiefs' early offseason decisions.