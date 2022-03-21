Chiefs' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Chiefs' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason DecisionsMarch 21, 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time in making moves to start building the best possible roster for the 2022 season. They are likely not done yet, but they have already been busy enacting what they believe is the best course of action for them to remain one of the top teams in the NFL.
Not only did Kansas City find ways to bring back some key players, but it's also been active in free agency, signing both safety Justin Reid and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. There are still holes to fill on the roster, though, and the Chiefs need to figure out how best to do that.
But Kansas City is off to a good start. And it seems likely that it will again be a top AFC contender in 2022.
Here are some grades for several of the Chiefs' early offseason decisions.
Franchise-Tagging OT Orlando Brown Jr.
The Chiefs haven't worked out a long-term deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. At least not yet. It's still possible that Kansas City will sign the 25-year-old to an extension and ensure that he'll be anchoring its offensive line for many years to come.
But the Chiefs have seen to it that Brown won't be going anywhere in 2022, as they used the franchise tag to keep him on the roster. That means he is set to play the upcoming season on a one-year contract worth $16.6 million.
Kansas City needed to retain Brown considering he's a three-time Pro Bowler who provided a big boost to the team's offensive line last season. After spending his first three years in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, he was traded to the Chiefs in April.
Sooner rather than later, Kansas City should ink Brown to a long-term deal. But in the meantime, it was a good move for the Chiefs to guarantee that he will be protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes again in 2022.
Grade: B
Signing S Justin Reid
Tyrann Mathieu is still a free agent, but it's unlikely he's going to be heading back to Kansas City. The Chiefs have already signed his probable replacement, bringing in safety Justin Reid on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million.
Reid spent his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, who took him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. The 25-year-old is a solid player, and last season, he had 66 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 games.
But Reid will have big shoes to fill in Kansas City, where Mathieu played at an elite level over the past three seasons. The Chiefs likely saved some money by signing Reid and not trying to work out a deal with Mathieu, but the latter has a better track record and has been a leader for Kansas City's successful teams in recent years.
There's a good chance that Reid will be a solid performer throughout the length of his contract. Will he reach Mathieu's level of play, though? That is going to be hard to do. Still, Kansas City filled a hole on its defense, and Reid is much better than some of the free-agent alternatives.
Grade: B-
Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
A shoulder injury limited JuJu Smith-Schuster to five games in 2021, and he didn't make much of an impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was on the field. The wide receiver had only 15 catches for 129 yards in five games and only got into the end zone on one rushing touchdown.
After five seasons in Pittsburgh, the 25-year-old is on the move. He signed a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs, with whom he will look to have a bounce-back season. And considering he will now be catching passes from Mahomes, there's a good chance that could happen.
The Chiefs offense has needed a third top receiving option to play alongside wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, and Smith-Schuster has the potential to fill that role. He put up some big numbers earlier in his career, so if he can return to that form, this could end up being a great signing.
Smith-Schuster should be motivated to prove he can play at a high level again, which will set him up for a longer-team contract next offseason. This was a great move by Kansas City, one that projects to make its passing attack even more dangerous in 2022.
Grade: A