NCAA Tournament 2022: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers of Men's Tourney

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Last year, the Big Ten was deemed a great big failure in the NCAA tournament. Nine teams got in, resulting in an overall record of 8-9. No. 1 seed Michigan was the only one to even reach the Sweet 16, and the Wolverines got bounced in the Elite Eight by No. 11 seed UCLA.

And after the first four games Sunday, it seems the Big Ten is on the fast track to a similar destination of sadness.

In the matchup game of the day, No. 4 seed Illinois was ground to a pulp by No. 5 seed Houston. The two teams were tied at 40-40 with a little over 11 minutes to go, but the Cougars closed the game on a 28-13 run for a 15-point victory. Since reaching the 2005 national championship, Illinois has now been knocked out in either the first or second round in seven tournament appearances.

In game No. 2, No. 2 seed Villanova led No. 7 seed Ohio State from start to finish. The Buckeyes did finally make things interesting with five minutes to go, but the Wildcats outscored them 11-3 the rest of the way for a 10-point victory. In their last six trips to the dance, the Buckeyes have been eliminated before the Sweet 16.

Game No. 3 looked a lot like Game No. 2, except No. 7 seed Michigan State temporarily rallied all the way back for a five-point lead over No. 2 seed Duke with five minutes to go. However, the Blue Devils finished with a 20-6 flourish to live to see another round.

To that point, none of the results were upsets. (Illinois had the better seed, but Houston was favored by 4.5.) But No. 3 seed Wisconsin losing to No. 11 seed Iowa State is where the day went from bad to awful for the Big Ten.

The Johnny Davis-led Badgers could not buy a bucket against the Cyclones defense, starting out 1-of-21 from three-point range before finally hitting a too-little-too-late triple. Iowa State pulled off a 54-49 stunner.

Four games. Four Big Ten losses. We'll see what happens when Purdue takes on Texas later tonight, but it's possible that No. 11 seed Michigan will be the only one of the Big Ten's nine teams to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.