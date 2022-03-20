NCAA Tournament 2022: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers of Men's TourneyMarch 21, 2022
NCAA Tournament 2022: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers of Men's Tourney
The second round of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament on Sunday hasn't been so much a day of wrecking brackets as it has been a day of reckoning for the Big Ten.
We'll dive into it more in a bit, but each of the first four games resulted in a loss by a Big Ten team.
You never want to go full Mountain West in the NCAA tournament, but that's what happened to the Big Ten, which has already lost seven of its nation-best nine teams selected to the dance.
Of course, there are two sides to every coin. A bad day for the Big Ten has meant a great day for Houston, Villanova, Duke and Iowa State—the last of which has now won as many games in this tournament as it won in the entire 2020-21 season.
Read on for our full list of Sunday's winners and losers, which will be added to throughout the evening.
Winner: Predictive Metrics
From a quality of wins and losses perspective, a No. 5 seed might have been a bit generous for Houston. Prior to beating Memphis in the AAC championship on Selection Sunday, the Cougars did not have a single Quadrant 1 win, and they had twice been blown out by Memphis.
But from a quality of play perspective, Houston probably should have been a No. 1 seed. The Cougars ended the year at No. 3 in the NET rankings and entered the NCAA tournament rated as the fourth-best team on KenPom.com.
So, the big unknown on Sunday afternoon against Illinois was whether Houston would live up to the hype of the predictive metrics or whether it would come up short yet again when facing a "real" opponent—one that swept Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State during the regular season.
As such, Houston's 68-53 victory was a big feather in the cap of computers and analytics.
The Cougars didn't just beat the Illini; they suffocated the Big Ten regular-season champs with aggressive defense and relentless pursuit of offensive rebounds. They mitigated Kofi Cockburn (19 points, eight rebounds) with help defense and active hands. They kept Alfonso Plummer from getting his usual supply of open looks from the perimeter. And they basically dared Illinois to try to beat them with freshman reserves Luke Goode and RJ Melendez.
Plain and simple, Houston looked like the better team throughout. And if Arizona can get by TCU tonight, what a raw deal for the No. 2 overall seed Wildcats, who would need to face this under-seeded Houston team in the Sweet 16 in what is going to feel like a home game about 200 miles from the Cougars campus.
Because as far as KenPom is concerned, No. 2 Houston vs. No. 4 Arizona should probably be a national championship game.
Loser: Brad Underwood, Illinois
At a certain point, coaches get a reputation for being unable to get past a certain hurdle in the NCAA tournament. Mark Few can't win the big one. Sean Miller couldn't get to the Final Four. And prior to last March, it felt like Mick Cronin's teams were incapable of winning multiple games in a single tournament.
For Illinois' Brad Underwood, the second round seems to be that glass ceiling.
He did pull off first-round upsets in both 2014 and 2016 with Stephen F. Austin. However, those Lumberjacks were unable to get the double dip.
With Illinois last year, Underwood got a No. 1 seed before losing by 13 to Loyola University Chicago in the second round. And now this year, the Illini won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, only to get ousted by No. 5 seed Houston by a 15-point margin.
All told, Underwood now has a 4-6 record in the NCAA tournament and has never been to a Sweet 16, even though this year's team and certainly last year's team should have gotten there based on their seeds.
Maybe he can make it one more year before it becomes a major talking point that we bring up every March like we do with, say, Rick Barnes, considering each of Underwood's first four trips to the dance were all as double-digit seeds. But this is officially becoming a trend.
Winner: Collin Gillespie, Villanova
As a true freshman in 2018, Collin Gillespie played a small role for Villanova's national championship team. But 2020 was supposed to be the year that he led the Wildcats to the promised land.
Of course, there was no tournament that year, so Gillespie had to bide his time until the following spring. However, he suffered a torn MCL in March 2021 and was forced to miss yet another postseason.
At long last, the fifth-year senior is back in the dance, and it's clear he has no interest in squandering this long-awaited opportunity to shine.
After going for 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Friday's opening win over Delaware, Gillespie made a huge early impact in Sunday's victory over Ohio State. He scored 10 points plus a steal in the span of five possessions, pacing Villanova to an early 10-point lead from which the Buckeyes were never able to recover.
He didn't make another three-pointer after that hot start, but he did hit a huge mid-range jumper in what was a three-point game with four minutes remaining. He also found a wide-open Eric Dixon for the game-sealing dagger triple.
Gillespie finished with a team-high 20 points and four dimes. And this time, he'll actually get to play in Villanova's Sweet 16 game instead of watching from the stands.
Loser: The Big Ten
Last year, the Big Ten was deemed a great big failure in the NCAA tournament. Nine teams got in, resulting in an overall record of 8-9. No. 1 seed Michigan was the only one to even reach the Sweet 16, and the Wolverines got bounced in the Elite Eight by No. 11 seed UCLA.
And after the first four games Sunday, it seems the Big Ten is on the fast track to a similar destination of sadness.
In the matchup game of the day, No. 4 seed Illinois was ground to a pulp by No. 5 seed Houston. The two teams were tied at 40-40 with a little over 11 minutes to go, but the Cougars closed the game on a 28-13 run for a 15-point victory. Since reaching the 2005 national championship, Illinois has now been knocked out in either the first or second round in seven tournament appearances.
In game No. 2, No. 2 seed Villanova led No. 7 seed Ohio State from start to finish. The Buckeyes did finally make things interesting with five minutes to go, but the Wildcats outscored them 11-3 the rest of the way for a 10-point victory. In their last six trips to the dance, the Buckeyes have been eliminated before the Sweet 16.
Game No. 3 looked a lot like Game No. 2, except No. 7 seed Michigan State temporarily rallied all the way back for a five-point lead over No. 2 seed Duke with five minutes to go. However, the Blue Devils finished with a 20-6 flourish to live to see another round.
To that point, none of the results were upsets. (Illinois had the better seed, but Houston was favored by 4.5.) But No. 3 seed Wisconsin losing to No. 11 seed Iowa State is where the day went from bad to awful for the Big Ten.
The Johnny Davis-led Badgers could not buy a bucket against the Cyclones defense, starting out 1-of-21 from three-point range before finally hitting a too-little-too-late triple. Iowa State pulled off a 54-49 stunner.
Four games. Four Big Ten losses. We'll see what happens when Purdue takes on Texas later tonight, but it's possible that No. 11 seed Michigan will be the only one of the Big Ten's nine teams to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.
Winner: The Secondary Ticket Market in San Francisco
With all due respect to Michigan State, there's no question that ticket scalpers in the greater San Francisco area were ecstatic with the result of the Duke-Michigan State matchup.
Because now they can get top dollar to get into the building for what might be the final game(s) of Mike Krzyzewski's career.
Duke led Michigan State for most of the afternoon, but every time the Blue Devils threatened to pull ahead for good, the Spartans responded with a clutch three-pointer. With five minutes remaining in regulation, Michigan State was 11-of-19 from downtown and had actually jumped ahead by a 70-65 margin.
But Duke's litany of stars took over.
AJ Griffin was on the bench with a rolled ankle, but Paolo Banchero had a grown-man spin-move bucket to start the comeback. Jeremy Roach had a big layup and a bigger three-pointer. Trevor Keels also had a humongous triple and several free throws down the stretch. And on the defensive end, both Banchero and Mark Williams came up with a big block.
Meanwhile, Michigan State's three-point prowess evaporated in a heartbeat. Sparty missed each of its final three perimeter shots and made just a pair of layups down the stretch. Duke finished the game on a 20-6 run—much to the chagrin of everyone holding a Michigan State +6.5 ticket that sure looked like a winner with five minutes to go.