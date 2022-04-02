Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Duke After NCAA Tournament Loss

1 of 3

Mike Krzyzewski, Coach

For the first time since 1980, Duke will go into a season with a new coach on the sidelines.

Mike Krzyzewski announced the 2021-22 season would be his last, and Duke now has to replace a coach who has 13 Final Four appearances and five national championships. Though Jon Scheyer has worked alongside Coach K since 2013, there will be no substitute for his experience and expertise on the bench.

The Blue Devils will have a different lead voice in the locker room and team huddles, and it remains unknown whether things will work out after the coaching change.

Paolo Banchero, F

Duke was arguably the most talented team in college basketball this season, with five players listed among the top 25 NBA prospects in the NCAA tournament, via ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.

Paolo Banchero was the best of the bunch as a potential No. 1 overall pick who can make a huge impact on both ends. The 6'10" forward is perfect for the modern game with his athleticism as well as ability to attack the paint or score from the perimeter.

Duke was at its best when Banchero took over offensively, and he will certainly be missed when he makes his jump to the NBA.

Wendell Moore Jr., F

While many Duke prospects are now one-and-done, Wendell Moore Jr. was the prime example of a player improving over several seasons. The junior set career highs while averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 2021-22 and became one of the team's most important players.

The versatile forward has a chance to stay another season and further improve his stock, but Moore has likely shown all he can as he looks to take the next step in his career.

AJ Griffin, F

Consistency was a problem for AJ Griffin, but his upside is obvious. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the 6'6" wing as the No. 7 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

Griffin especially turns heads with his shooting ability, which is something the Blue Devils could struggle to replace in 2022-23.

Trevor Keels, G

Another player who could return, Trevor Keels is still more likely to leave as a guard with excellent size (6'5") and athleticism who could make a quick transition to the NBA. The freshman especially showcased his defensive ability at times this year and had a knack for stepping up in big games.

A second-year from Keels would provide Duke with a huge boost, but it would be difficult to count on with the draft calling.

Mark Williams, C

After seeing more consistent playing time as a sophomore, Mark Williams will likely move on to the draft after showcasing his elite defensive ability in the post. The 7'1" center averaged 2.8 blocks per game this season and has the wingspan needed to continue this production in the NBA.