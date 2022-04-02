Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Duke After NCAA Tournament LossApril 3, 2022
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Duke After NCAA Tournament Loss
The season has come to an end for Duke, leaving significant uncertainty about the future of the program.
The Blue Devils reached the Final Four of the NCAA tournament before losing to North Carolina, bringing an end to the storied career of head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Duke battled to the very end of Saturday's Final Four matchup against the Tar Heels but lost 81-77. A 20-point performance from Paolo Banchero coupled with a 19-point night from Trevor Keels wasn't enough to vault the Blue Devils into the national championship game.
It wasn't exactly the end fans envisioned for the squad, but the 2021-22 season still had plenty of bright moments, including Duke's first regular-season ACC title since 2010.
There are plenty of question marks going forward, however, with a roster and coaching staff that will look extremely different in 2022-23. Here is a breakdown of changes to expect before next October.
Who's Probably Leaving?
Mike Krzyzewski, Coach
For the first time since 1980, Duke will go into a season with a new coach on the sidelines.
Mike Krzyzewski announced the 2021-22 season would be his last, and Duke now has to replace a coach who has 13 Final Four appearances and five national championships. Though Jon Scheyer has worked alongside Coach K since 2013, there will be no substitute for his experience and expertise on the bench.
The Blue Devils will have a different lead voice in the locker room and team huddles, and it remains unknown whether things will work out after the coaching change.
Paolo Banchero, F
Duke was arguably the most talented team in college basketball this season, with five players listed among the top 25 NBA prospects in the NCAA tournament, via ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.
Paolo Banchero was the best of the bunch as a potential No. 1 overall pick who can make a huge impact on both ends. The 6'10" forward is perfect for the modern game with his athleticism as well as ability to attack the paint or score from the perimeter.
Duke was at its best when Banchero took over offensively, and he will certainly be missed when he makes his jump to the NBA.
Wendell Moore Jr., F
While many Duke prospects are now one-and-done, Wendell Moore Jr. was the prime example of a player improving over several seasons. The junior set career highs while averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 2021-22 and became one of the team's most important players.
The versatile forward has a chance to stay another season and further improve his stock, but Moore has likely shown all he can as he looks to take the next step in his career.
AJ Griffin, F
Consistency was a problem for AJ Griffin, but his upside is obvious. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the 6'6" wing as the No. 7 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
Griffin especially turns heads with his shooting ability, which is something the Blue Devils could struggle to replace in 2022-23.
Trevor Keels, G
Another player who could return, Trevor Keels is still more likely to leave as a guard with excellent size (6'5") and athleticism who could make a quick transition to the NBA. The freshman especially showcased his defensive ability at times this year and had a knack for stepping up in big games.
A second-year from Keels would provide Duke with a huge boost, but it would be difficult to count on with the draft calling.
Mark Williams, C
After seeing more consistent playing time as a sophomore, Mark Williams will likely move on to the draft after showcasing his elite defensive ability in the post. The 7'1" center averaged 2.8 blocks per game this season and has the wingspan needed to continue this production in the NBA.
Who's Staying?
Jeremy Roach, G
Though often overlooked on this roster, sophomore Jeremy Roach was a key part of the rotation as a secondary ball-handler. The former 5-star recruit could be even more important in 2022-23 as a lead guard whose experience will make him a leader on an otherwise young team.
Joey Baker, F
Despite being a senior last season, Joey Baker is eligible to return for a fifth year because of the COVID-19 affected season.
Baker could also transfer and find more playing time with a new team, although Duke could use more continuity if the veteran returns. The former 4-star recruit would likely see extra minutes in 2022-23 and provide some much-needed shooting.
Jon Scheyer, Coach
Despite having zero experience as a head coach, Jon Scheyer should have an easy transition into the role thanks to his time on Coach K's staff. The former Duke guard has been on the staff since 2013-14 and should provide plenty of continuity heading into the next era.
Who's Coming?
Dereck Lively II, C
Despite the change at head coach, Duke should reload next season with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.
Dereck Lively is the best of the group, rated No. 1 overall by 247Sports composite rankings. The 7'1" center has great athleticism that helps him as an elite rim protector who will pull down plenty of rebounds. He might not be a go-to offensive weapon right away, but his impact will be felt throughout his freshman season.
Kyle Filipowski, C
Kyle Filipowski is more of an offensive threat than Lively could be a perfect complement with his ability to stretch the defense with his shooting and score in different ways. The No. 3 overall recruit in this class has a good handle for his size at 6'11" and should be able to share the floor with Lively.
Dariq Whitehead, SF
At 6'6" with good athleticism and a quality outside shot, Dariq Whitehead is a prototype at wing who should impress NBA scouts throughout the upcoming season. In the meantime, the No. 5 overall prospect in this class should help Duke as a go-to scorer on the perimeter.