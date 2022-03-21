25 Moments That Will Live Forever in WWE WrestleMania History

1 of 17

25. Girls Just Want to Have Fun (WrestleMania 1)

One cannot overstate Cyndi Lauper's significance to the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era of WWE and the formulation of the inaugural WrestleMania. The image of her and new women's champion Wendi Richter dancing around the ring together following the latter's victory over Leilani Kai is one of the genuinely underrated moments in the event's history.

24. Steamboat's Triumph (WrestleMania 3)

Ricky Steamboat overcame a crushed throat to challenge "Macho Man" Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Championship in a match that would rank among the best the industry has seen. Fueled by revenge and seeking his first singles title in the company, Steamboat excelled on WWE's grandest stage and, with a little help from George "The Animal" Steele, defeated Savage in a classic. His post-match celebration, including an embrace of his hairy friend, remains an enduring visual.

23. Spear! (WrestleMania 17)

When you raise the bar as consistently as Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz did over a two-year span from 2000-02, it is difficult to produce a moment that drops jaws. But Edge accomplished that in 2001, delivering a Spear from the top of a ladder that drove Jeff Hardy to the mat some 20 feet below. The moment remains etched in the memory of fans and in every 'Mania rewind video the company produces, and with good reason.

22. Generations Collide (WrestleMania 30)

Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock transcended pro wrestling during their time at the top of the industry. The three biggest stars the business had produced shared the squared circle to open WrestleMania 30. The result was an electric promo that entertained the masses, regardless of the era they grew up in.

21. WrestleMania Goes Hardcore (WrestleMania 22)

Edge entered the 2006 event knowing he needed a moment that would convince management he belonged in the main event. Mick Foley arrived lacking that one, defining moment on wrestling's grandest stage to cement his legacy. Together, they delivered a spot that left fans cheering and cringing, a Spear through the ropes that sent both The Rated-R Superstar and The Hardcore Legend crashing through a table engulfed in flames.