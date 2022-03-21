NCAA Bracket 2022: Odds for Every Sweet 16 Team to Win NCAA Championship

0 of 16

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Road Ahead

Just to get to the 2022 Elite Eight, Michigan will need to avenge its loss to Villanova in the 2018 national championship. After that, it's probably a rematch from earlier this season in which the Wolverines lost by 18 to Arizona. Should they happen to upset both of those set of Wildcats, it might be Kansas waiting for them in the Final Four. It's arguably the toughest draw facing any of the remaining 16 teams.

Reason to Buy

A lot has changed since the preseason, but Michigan opened the year in the AP Top 5 and has shown off that championship-level potential with more and more regularity in the past six weeks. The Wolverines have won seven games against NCAA tournament teams just since Feb. 10.

Reason to Sell

The talent is there, but the consistency hasn't been. Their longest winning streak of the season was only three games, and even that was back in January. And even while winning those seven key games in the past six weeks, they also peppered in four regular-season losses by a combined margin of 44 points. Also, Michigan has neither a great defense nor an above-average three-point offense.

Will Cut Down the Nets If...

The young big men continue to thrive. Getting big numbers from Hunter Dickinson is a given. The big lefty has been considerably better than last season when he was a consensus All-American. The variables are freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, both of whom are probably going to be first-round draft picks in a few months, but both of whom have been wildly inconsistent all season long. (Case in point: Houstan played 32 minutes with no points and three rebounds against Tennessee.) But when all three of those guys show up, look out.

Title Odds: 0.8 percent