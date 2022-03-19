Cowardly Roman Reigns Is Bad Booking and More Friday Night WWE, AEW Takes

Cowardly Roman Reigns Is Bad Booking and More Friday Night WWE, AEW TakesMarch 19, 2022
With WrestleMania 38 coming up in two weeks, WWE is using just about every segment of its weekly shows to push the feuds that will be featured on the pay-per-view.
Roman Reigns opened the show with The Usos and Paul Heyman, but the whole Bloodline ended up being run out of the arena by an angry Brock Lesnar.
The women's tag team division got the spotlight again this week, and with three new teams emerging in recent weeks, the Women's Tag Team Championships are starting to feel slightly more important. We also saw Pat McAfee give a half-hearted apology to Austin Theory.
All Elite Wrestling Rampage ended up being delayed by almost two hours this week, but the show still delivered some fun action with Keith Lee taking on Max Caster in the main event.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's wrestling shows.
Roman Reigns Should Not Be Running from Anyone
SmackDown opened with The Bloodline coming out to deliver a promo directed at a man they thought would not be there because of bad weather. However, Lesnar was able to catch a different flight and arrived just in time to crash a forklift into the side of Reigns' car as he tried to escape.
This is one of the first times we have seen The Tribal Chief look concerned since he began his run as the Head of the Table on SmackDown. He talked a big game, but as soon as he knew The Beast would be there, he took off running with his tail between his legs like the prey Lesnar hunts on his farm.
Reigns and his crew eventually escaped in a different vehicle, leaving Lesnar to hold the door he ripped off the truck as it drove away.
As great as this made Lesnar look, it was somewhat strange to see Reigns portrayed as a coward. He has two guys backing him up and holds victories over Lesnar, so he should not be scared of him anymore. If anything, he should have welcomed the chance to fight.
Yes, Reigns is the heel and Lesnar is the face in this scenario, but you can still book them in traditional roles without needing one of them to act like he's scared.
WWE Could Have a Good Women's Tag Team Division If It Wanted One
For the past couple of years, the women's tag team division has been little more than the same two teams fighting over the belts before one duo breaks up and another pairing emerges to challenge for the belts.
Once Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH parted ways, it seemed like Carmella and Queen Zelina would get a bit of a break, but two new teams have formed to give them a fight.
Sasha Banks has partnered with Naomi, while Liv Morgan has aligned with Rhea Ripley. While both teams were thrown together out of nowhere, they actually mesh together quite well.
Morgan and Ripley have somewhat similar aesthetics with their gear, and the duo of Banks and Naomi combines two of WWE's most popular women in the division. With Natalya and Shayna Baszler apparently trying to force themselves into the WrestleMania women's tag title bout, WWE has four teams at the moment.
If WWE really put some effort into this, it could sustain a women's tag team division with a few small changes. For one thing, it should be combined with the NXT women's tag team division with just one set of titles.
This would allow Toxic Attraction and other women from NXT to make occasional appearances on the main roster and vice versa. This isn't rocket science.
Pat McAfee Is One of the Best Parts of SmackDown
McAfee was called into Vince McMahon's office during a commercial break, and when he returned to the arena, he said he was instructed to apologize to Austin Theory.
This brought Theory out, and while McAfee definitely said the words "I'm sorry," he used quite a few more to insult Theory along the way.
Not only has his presence on commentary breathed new life into Michael Cole, but McAfee has always proved he knows exactly what his assignment is and hits his marks every time.
He is naturally charismatic on the mic because his high level of energy is not an act. That's just who he is. Combine that with his athleticism and experience as a professional athlete playing at the highest level, and you have the recipe for the ideal WWE Superstar.
It would be surprising to see McAfee ever transition into a full-time role as a wrestler, but WWE is smart to use him in matches occasionally because he is going to bring it every single time.
At this point, McAfee has cemented himself as one of the best parts of SmackDown every single week. With Theory as his opponent, he is probably going to give us quite the show at WrestleMania.
It's Time for the Acclaimed to Get That Big Push
The main event of this week's Rampage saw Caster give Lee his toughest singles match to date in AEW, but he still ended up on the losing end.
This was not a surprising result, but one thing that has become increasingly clear lately is that it's time for Caster and Anthony Bowens to be pushed to the top of the tag team division.
Not only have they been two of the best stars on AEW Dark in recent months, but they are one of the most consistent and entertaining duos in all of AEW.
Both guys have charisma to spare and a great look, but Bowens is the one who stands out the most from a visual standpoint while Caster carries the load on the mic.
Jurassic Express will hold the titles for a bit longer, but it feels like the team that beats them for the belts has to be The Acclaimed. They have been too good and too patient for management to sleep on them any longer.