Cowardly Roman Reigns Is Bad Booking and More Friday Night WWE, AEW Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 38 coming up in two weeks, WWE is using just about every segment of its weekly shows to push the feuds that will be featured on the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns opened the show with The Usos and Paul Heyman, but the whole Bloodline ended up being run out of the arena by an angry Brock Lesnar.

The women's tag team division got the spotlight again this week, and with three new teams emerging in recent weeks, the Women's Tag Team Championships are starting to feel slightly more important. We also saw Pat McAfee give a half-hearted apology to Austin Theory.

All Elite Wrestling Rampage ended up being delayed by almost two hours this week, but the show still delivered some fun action with Keith Lee taking on Max Caster in the main event.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's wrestling shows.