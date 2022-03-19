Teams on Upset Alert in Day 3 of 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament

0 of 4

LM Otero/Associated Press

The opening day of the 2022 NCAA men's tournament featured four double-digit seeds advancing to the second round, including No. 15 Saint Peter's, which destroyed brackets with an upset of No. 2 Kentucky.

That unlikely outcome was joined by No. 12 seeds Richmond and New Mexico State, which knocked off major conference opponents, while No. 11 Michigan survived against a higher-seeded mid-major in No. 6 Colorado State.

That set up an exciting Saturday with those potential Cinderellas looking to punch their tickets to the Sweet 16.

Ahead we've highlighted four higher-seeded teams that are on upset alert, with a breakdown of what the higher seed needs to do to win and what the upset-minded team needs to do to stay alive.

Which programs will survive the upset watch?

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.