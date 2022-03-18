NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Friday's First-Round Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Plenty of brackets were busted on the first full day of the 2022 NCAA men's tournament when No. 2 seed Kentucky fell to No. seed 15 Saint Peter's, and that was just the appetizer for another 16-game lineup on Friday as first-round action continued.

The first wave of games were chalk, with No. 2 seed Auburn, No. 3 seeds Texas Tech and Purdue and No. 7 seed Ohio State all punching their ticket to the second round, with future NBA talent on display in those games in the form of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler (Auburn), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and E.J. Liddell (Ohio State).

A pair of double-digit seeds came out on top in the second wave, with No. 10 Miami and No. 11 Notre Dame advancing on, while No. 2 seed Villanova cruised to victory and No. 6 seed Texas scored an eight-point win over popular underdog pick Virginia Tech.

Check back for more updates on the day's biggest winners and losers as Friday's action continues on.