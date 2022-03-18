NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Friday's First-Round Winners and Losers

NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Friday's First-Round Winners and LosersMarch 18, 2022
Plenty of brackets were busted on the first full day of the 2022 NCAA men's tournament when No. 2 seed Kentucky fell to No. seed 15 Saint Peter's, and that was just the appetizer for another 16-game lineup on Friday as first-round action continued.
The first wave of games were chalk, with No. 2 seed Auburn, No. 3 seeds Texas Tech and Purdue and No. 7 seed Ohio State all punching their ticket to the second round, with future NBA talent on display in those games in the form of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler (Auburn), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and E.J. Liddell (Ohio State).
A pair of double-digit seeds came out on top in the second wave, with No. 10 Miami and No. 11 Notre Dame advancing on, while No. 2 seed Villanova cruised to victory and No. 6 seed Texas scored an eight-point win over popular underdog pick Virginia Tech.
Loser: An Ugly Shooting Performance for Loyola Chicago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have enjoyed some recent tournament success on the strength of their quality defense, frustratingly slow tempo, and elite efficiency on the offensive end.
They lost a big piece of the puzzle when Cameron Krutwig graduated following last year's upset of No. 1 seed Illinois, but their offensive efficiency did not miss a beat. They were shooting 48.3 percent from the field on the year entering the NCAA tournament, a mark that was good for 13th in the nation.
However, that offensive efficiency was nowhere to be found on Friday.
The Ramblers shot an ugly 26.8 percent from the floor against an Ohio State defense that ranked 107th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, including just 7-of-28 (.250) on two-point attempts. They also went 3-of-10 from the free-throw line in what was truly an all-around awful shooting performance.
As a result, Ohio State came away with a 54-41 victory, despite its own shooting woes.
The Buckeyes connected on just 1-of-15 from three-point distance but shot 60.7 percent from inside the arc to effectively stymie another upset-minded Loyola Chicago squad.
Winner: Auburn's Future NBA Stars in Their NCAA Tournament Debut
- Smith: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 6-of-13 shooting, 4-of-7 from three
- Kessler: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 9 blocks, 6-of-11 shooting
The Auburn Tigers have two of college basketball's brightest stars in forward Jabari Smith and center Walker Kessler.
In Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman, Smith was projected to go No. 1 overall, while Kessler was also part of the first-round conversation at No. 26 overall.
Those two future NBA players impressed in their NCAA tournament debut, putting on a show against No. 15-seeded Jacksonville State.
The Tigers will go as far as that dynamic duo carries them during March Madness, and even though it was against an overmatched opponent, their wide range of skills were on full display in a 19-point first-round victory.
Winner: An Offensive Statement from Texas Tech
Thanks to the No. 1 defense in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, Texas Tech spent much of the year ranked among the nation's elite teams.
However, the Red Raiders do not always show up on the offensive end of the floor.
"Texas Tech is superb on defense but lacking and inconsistent on offense. Bryson Williams is the only respectable three-point shooter, and without a true point guard, the Red Raiders commit nearly 14 turnovers per game," wrote B/R's Kerry Miller.
Their offense showed up in a big way on Friday, shooting 18-of-25 from the floor and 7-of-10 from three-point range during the first half to build a 52-25 halftime lead. They finished the 97-62 blowout shooting a blistering 66.7 percent from the floor and drilled a season-high 12 three-pointers along the way.
The caveat, of course, is that it came against a No. 14-seeded Montana State team that ranked 129th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency.
Still, if they can use that opening game as a confidence builder on the offensive end, the Red Raiders could be a bona fide title contender. Defense travels, but momentum can go a long way on the offensive end.
Loser: A Sloppy Day from the USC Offense
The Miami Hurricanes were out-shot (48.0% to 42.9%), out-rebounded (38-26) and out-assisted (17-13) by the USC Trojans, and they connected on just 1-of-14 attempts from beyond the arc.
It's not often that numbers like those result in a win.
However, the Trojans' inability to protect the basketball gave the Hurricanes enough extra possessions to even the scales.
USC turned the ball over 18 times, with the Miami defense coming away with 12 steals and scoring 22 points off turnovers. On the flip side, the Hurricanes had only three turnovers.
In the end, a pair of free throws from Charlie Moore with three seconds to play proved to be the difference in a 68-66 game, and the Trojans are left to wonder what could have been if they had committed one fewer turnover that led to an easy Miami basket.
The Hurricanes averaged 8.7 steals per game during the season, good for 21st in the nation, so expect them to continue to be a pest on the defensive end against No. 2 seed Auburn on Sunday.
Winner: A Career Day from Cormac Ryan
Paul Atkinson Jr. was the star for Notre Dame during its play-in game victory over Rutgers, scoring a season-high 26 points on 13-of-15 shooting, including the game-winning basket at the end of the second overtime.
On Friday, it was Cormac Ryan's turn for a career night.
The senior averaged a modest 8.6 points per game during the regular season, but he poured in a season-high 20 points against Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament, and that momentum carried over into his NCAA tournament debut.
The 6'5" guard led the Fighting Irish with a career-high 29 points on 10-of-13 from the field and 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, giving the team a huge boost in a 14-point win over a good Alabama team that proved capable of beating anyone during the regular season by posting wins over Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor, Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas.
Is this year's Notre Dame squad going to be the latest to make a run out of the play-in game?