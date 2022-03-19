NCAA Tournament 2022: Power Ranking All Teams Left in Round 2

1 of 10

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

32. Saint Peter's Peacocks (20-11)

For the 10th time since 1985, a No. 15 seed won a first-round contest. Saint Peter's did the honors, downing Kentucky 85-79 in overtime. Opponents have shot a meager 38.5 percent—which is the eighth-lowest clip nationally—against the Peacocks this season. That defense should match up well opposite a Murray State offense that rebounds well but is thin on outside shooters.

31. Richmond Spiders (24-12)

The upset kings are back. No other program has recorded five NCAA tournament victories as a No. 12 seed or worse. Richmond just notched its ninth with a 67-63 triumph over No. 5 Iowa. And it certainly wouldn't be shocking if the 10th such win arrives opposite fourth-seeded Providence, which has a tendency to play close games. The Friars controlled most of their first-round matchup with South Dakota State but still needed to fend off a late charge.

30. New Mexico State Aggies (27-6)

Teddy Allen lived up to his nickname in a major way. During an upset of fifth-seeded UConn, Teddy Buckets poured in 37 points—including the Aggies' last 15 in a 70-63 victory. Arkansas presents a huge challenge, for sure, but a scorer of Allen's caliber will always be a threat to take control of a game.

29. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-10)

Is this the annual run by a No. 11 seed? Notre Dame survived a double-overtime thriller with Rutgers in the First Four before eliminating sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64. Cormac Ryan accounted for seven three-pointers, leading the Irish to a rough matchup with Texas Tech. The bad news is the Red Raiders defense is well-schooled and forces difficult long-range shots. The good news is the Fighting Irish rank 16th in three-point shooting.

28. TCU Horned Frogs (21-12)

TCU is a defense-first team, but that was something else. Seton Hall shot a miserable 28.8 percent from the floor, and the Horned Frogs grabbed 39 rebounds to the Pirates' 26. Arizona is the clear favorite, but stranger things have happened—especially when elite defense is involved.

27. Creighton Bluejays (23-11)

After a dramatic late comeback to force overtime, Creighton edged San Diego State 72-69. Defense has carried the Bluejays this season, and there's no better time for that unit to shine than opposite top-seeded Kansas. Creighton, which ranks ninth in two-point defense and 72nd on the perimeter, needs that strength to appear. It's hard to see the Jays winning on their offensive output.