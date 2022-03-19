NCAA Tournament 2022: B/R Expert Predictions for Second Round of Men's Tourney

0 of 16

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The first round of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament had some wildly unpredictable results, most notably Saint Peter's shocking Kentucky in one of the biggest upsets ever.

But that doesn't mean we stop diving into the matchups and trying to figure out what to expect in the second round of the dance.

After all, we did get most of the games right. (But, yes, my bracket went straight in the trash when Kentucky lost. No one's perfect.)

For each of the 16 games coming up on Saturday and Sunday, we'll briefly sum up what it would take for each team to win before also offering a spot where you might consider placing a wager.

And, for the record, I did bet on everything suggested, with the exception of the games in my home state (for which I'm not allowed to make any wagers for who knows what legal reason). And if you followed my advice in the first round, here's hoping you're enjoying those winnings as much as I am. Time to turn that money into more money.

Games are listed in chronological order, from North Carolina-Baylor straight through to Arizona-TCU.