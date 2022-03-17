Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Indiana After NCAA Tournament Loss

1 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Who's coming back for Indiana? Well, potentially everybody. In eligibility, the roster includes eight freshmen, three sophomores and six juniors.

There aren't any Hoosiers players who are obvious locks for the NBA, either—we'll get to Trayce Jackson-Davis in a bit.

The limited impact Woodson's first recruiting class had is one mark against him, though that's often the case for a first-year head coach.

Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb were both 4-star recruits and listed in the top 100 of 247Sports' composite rankings for 2021.

Bates averaged 3.8 points and 0.6 assists in 31 regular-season appearances. His best performance came in the 76-61 loss to Michigan State on Feb. 12, when he had 13 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Duncomb, meanwhile, logged just 17 total minutes.

For Indiana to get to the next level, it will need more from Bates especially.

The same can be said of Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo, who just concluded their second years with Indiana. Neither saw a big uptick in their numbers. Galloway missed a large chunk of the season to a fractured wrist and then a groin injury.

Especially with how the roster is in a state of flux, how Woodson develops the quartet of Bates, Duncomb, Galloway and Geronimo will be critical.